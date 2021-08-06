Finding strategies that help us cope

Whew. Time to breathe a big sigh of relief as we return somewhat back to normal. But not quite.

If only this meant that every single one of us would never come across hard times again, and that our lives moving forward would be nothing but sunshine and rainbows.

The truth is that any human being has the potential to be significantly impacted by events in the world both big and small. Sometimes we have warning that these events are taking place, and sometimes we are just blindsided. Many times, these events are something that may be out of our direct control, such as the illness of a family member, loss of a job or loss of a loved one.

In these situations, the only thing we may have to get us through is our ability to cope.

Coping skills – also referred to as coping strategies – are activities and behaviors that an individual can utilize to achieve a reduction in emotional distress. These skills can be a combination of things including activities, hobbies, outlets and supports. And the list goes on.