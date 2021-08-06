Finding a career that delivers more than a paycheck

Factors both technological and economic have been forcing rapid changes in the labor market already – changes that were only accelerated during the pandemic. Companies and their employees are adapting, and the younger generation has a new barometer for what they will call their life’s work.

Workers are rightly demanding more from their jobs than just a paycheck. The pandemic demonstrated the need for an appropriate work/life balance, and the heroic dedication of essential workers reminded everyone of the value in a career that nurtures our inherent desire to serve our communities.

At Kaleida Health, those have been bedrock principles all along, said Sandy Scheffler, Kaleida’s Director of Corporate Employment. Kaleida offers competitive pay, top-notch health and personal benefits, and the ability to properly balance family time and a rewarding career.

“There are so many reasons why working at Kaleida sets us apart from other employers,” Scheffler said.

For starters, Kaleida offers job opportunities for individuals across the educational spectrum, from entry-level positions for high school graduates to those with an associate’s degree, certificate programs and a four-year undergraduate degree from a wide array of fields.