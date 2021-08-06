Everyone should ‘find the joy’: Reclaiming positive mental health habits

Barone and Santora said they will be bringing forward the pieces of what they learned during the pandemic to consciously maintain wellness.

Going forward, Barone said she plans to set boundaries about when to turn attention away from her phone and emails, and return to the healthy at-home routine she developed early in the pandemic.

“Now that everything has been digital for the past year, learning when to turn it off and not be on 24/7, and knowing, ‘Hey, just because my laptop is where all of my work is right now doesn’t mean I have to be working 24/7,’” Baraone said. “It’s so hard, too, because your email’s on your phone, and you’re constantly refreshing and answering. And at least in this profession, you have students sending you emails at 10 at night, or later sometimes and it’s like I need to know that even though this is how work is, I am not going to be working at a certain time.”

Barone added that she plans to implement mask-wearing if she is feeling under the weather.

“I don’t care if it’s, like, five years from now,” Barone said. “I hope it’s a new cultural norm and maybe the West adopts this, but I like the whole sanitizing everything and mask-wearing that moving forward, I hope it is a new part of our culture, but it will be a part of mine, I guess.”