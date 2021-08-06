Elective surgeries are back on the schedule

When hospitals were inundated with Covid-19 patients in 2020, elective surgeries were temporarily suspended. But as the pandemic loosened its grip on the region, surgical teams are once again operating at near-normal capacity.
Thanks largely to vaccination efforts and significantly lower Covid cases, as well as continued safety protocols that were put in place during the pandemic, surgeons are confident elective surgeries are safe to carry out.
Dr. Joseph Ralabate, chairman of the Department of Surgery for Catholic Health, is a surgeon based at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and said direction was taken from the state as to which surgeries could be performed and which could not.
“The state mandated we would not be doing elective surgery, we would not be doing anything that was not urgent,” Ralabate said. “The reason was obvious – we had a high number of Covid patients, and we needed to preserve our capacity in the hospital and the ICU in case we saw a surge of patients coming in. We also had to preserve our PPE and ensure we had sufficient staff to care for the Covid patients.”
To address the problem, a surgical response team was formed that was composed of the chairs of the various specialties of the surgical department, operating room managers and administrative support staff. The team met nightly to keep track of what was going on and developed and divided surgical cases into tiers.
Tier 1 included elective surgeries, such as cosmetic procedures, screening colonoscopies and cataract surgeries. Tier 2 included urgent cases that weren’t necessarily life-threatening, and Tier 3 were the emergency surgeries.
Some surgeries that are considered elective, such as hip or knee replacements, can only be put off for so long without resulting in progressing complications.
“What is not urgent today could be urgent next week,” Ralabate said. “With progressive symptoms, most of the time you could wait, but as you wait, complications could arise.”
To prevent those adverse outcomes, Ralabate said a gatekeeper technique was developed to determine which urgent cases would be performed.
“To make that decision, we went based on what the surgeon said and what our capacity was at the time,” he said. “The whole time, we kept track of our PPE, staff and what was going on in the community. Surgeons and patients have to have an in-depth discussion about what the consequences are of not operating.”
Dr. Nicholas Violante, an orthopedic surgeon and physician, is also the medical director of the Catholic Health Orthopedic Management Company (CHOMC), a partnership between Catholic Health and numerous local orthopedic surgeons.
The CHOMC was formed prior to the pandemic, but its systems and practices proved to be extremely useful during the Covid-19 crisis.
“When the pandemic hit, having some of those components in place was helpful,” he said.
Particularly, determining what is considered elective surgery and what is considered emergency surgery, which was a big part of providing care to orthopedic patients during the pandemic. Violante described elective surgery as anything that’s non-life-threatening, but said it’s defined differently across the board.
“There’s a lot of grayscale and it depends on who you ask,” Violante said.
While some elective surgeries can be put off for a significant, indeterminate length of time, others that are delayed could result in the patient running into problems, including chronic pain and physical disabilities, or worse.
Violante said surgery isn’t the first method of treating orthopedic issues; there are injectable options and medications that are typically tried first when appropriate.
“There are treatment modalities we can do; we certainly try conservative measures first,” Violante said. “Sometimes medication is better than surgery. But typically, if it’s something we could fix, the ideal is to fix it, so people don’t have to be on medication. People who have debilitating orthopedic issues, their physical wellbeing has a lot to do with their ability to work and live.”
Violante said very little orthopedic care is life-threatening, but there can be numerous implications that come with being in pain and putting off surgery.
“A lot of things can have irreversible consequences,” he said. “I do mostly hip and knee replacements. Especially on the hip side, when someone has advanced osteoarthritis in their hip, they can have a difficult time walking. It makes it challenging for people to be functioning in their jobs.”
So, it was especially challenging last year when elective surgeries were paused.
“When we first started in the pandemic, we needed all possible resources available to manage the Covid patients,” he said. “We had a tricky time saying, ‘Well, who are we going to allow to come into the hospital to have surgery?’ At some point, it becomes a moral issue. A 50-year-old who’s healthy and has Covid has a high chance of surviving, but an 80-year-old with a broken hip has a higher mortality rate. Nobody wanted to sacrifice resources, so at some point, we said, ‘Maybe we continue to operate on patients in the operating room, but we’re not utilizing the ICUs or ventilators.’”
So, a system was developed where patients could come in, have surgery and go straight home, Violante said.
In many cases, patients were brought in for certain surgeries and sent home the same day or the next day, a practice that was carried out safely thanks to the conversion of Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, into a specialty center for orthopedic care.
Violante said throughout the pandemic, surgeons had a lot of downtime, but when restrictions were lifted, there was a massive wave of surgeries, which put a strain on the system. There were record low numbers of surgeries when the pandemic was raging and record high numbers of surgeries when it was safe to perform them again.
“It was a huge overwhelm on not only the system but the hospitals and surgical teams,” he said. “It had a significant effect on the health system.”
Now, however, things are leveling off and the number of surgeries being performed is returning to normal.
Ralabate said a lot of patients had fears and anxiety about coming into the hospital during the pandemic, many of whom are just now coming out of the woodwork to have a surgery they had been putting off. He wants people to know that he is confident any surgery can safely be carried out, thanks to continued safety measures and declining Covid numbers in the community.
“Surgery is safe,” he said. “When you consider the risks, there were more during the Covid surges, but currently we don’t have a lot of Covid patients, and we still take precautions and protective measures. We have a high percentage of the population that’s vaccinated currently, and that’s a plus.”