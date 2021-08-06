Elective surgeries are back on the schedule

Violante said very little orthopedic care is life-threatening, but there can be numerous implications that come with being in pain and putting off surgery.

“A lot of things can have irreversible consequences,” he said. “I do mostly hip and knee replacements. Especially on the hip side, when someone has advanced osteoarthritis in their hip, they can have a difficult time walking. It makes it challenging for people to be functioning in their jobs.”

So, it was especially challenging last year when elective surgeries were paused.

“When we first started in the pandemic, we needed all possible resources available to manage the Covid patients,” he said. “We had a tricky time saying, ‘Well, who are we going to allow to come into the hospital to have surgery?’ At some point, it becomes a moral issue. A 50-year-old who’s healthy and has Covid has a high chance of surviving, but an 80-year-old with a broken hip has a higher mortality rate. Nobody wanted to sacrifice resources, so at some point, we said, ‘Maybe we continue to operate on patients in the operating room, but we’re not utilizing the ICUs or ventilators.’”

So, a system was developed where patients could come in, have surgery and go straight home, Violante said.