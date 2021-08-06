Covid-19 vaccines: Myths vs. reality

While it’s true that the FDA had never approved a vaccine using mRNA technology for use before the Covid-19 pandemic, the process itself is not new. In fact, the drug companies have been perfecting it for about a decade prior to the pandemic. Research using mRNA for vaccines began in response to the 2003 SARS outbreak that began in Asia and spread throughout the world, most notably in Toronto, Canada.

Like the Covid-19 virus, the SARS pandemic was also caused by a novel coronavirus, which allowed researchers to quickly pivot the work they’d been doing on a SARS vaccine to one that would protect people from developing Covid-19.

Myth

Lots of people are asymptomatic when they get Covid-19 while the vaccines cause side effects that are much worse.

Facts

One of the most confounding elements of the Covid-19 pandemic is the significant number of people who become infected, but never develop symptoms. The CDC estimates that 30% of all Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, though the number is difficult to truly