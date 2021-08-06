Chronic pain can have a simple, safe solution

As the world begins getting back to the “new normal” all of us are excited to start back doing the things we love. Whether that means playing in a recreational sports league or finishing that DIY home improvement project, chronic pain in the back, neck, arms and legs can’t be what keeps us on the sidelines any longer than we have been already.
AXIS Neurosurgery and Spine of Williamsville is Western New York’s leader in minimally invasive spinal surgery, an innovative approach to relieving chronic pain caused by a host of common conditions, including sciatica and ruptured or herniated discs in the spine.
Neck and spinal injuries can happen at any age – 1 in 4 adults have some form of degenerative discs – but they’re increasingly common as we get older. Americans over age 40 are more likely to have degenerative discs in their spine that can be the cause of chronic pain.
Why choose a minimally invasive procedure?
Traditional surgical techniques involve more muscle and tissue damage because a larger area of the body needs to be cut open to access the injury. This means greater blood loss, a longer recovery and greater risk of infection.
The minimally invasive spinal surgery technique practiced at AXIS Neurosurgery and Spine uses endoscopic tools that greatly reduce the amount of muscle and tissue damage. Dr. Ryan DenHaese, president of AXIS Neurosurgery and a national expert in the field, says many patients’ surgeries are completed on an outpatient basis, meaning they can go home the same day.
If the goal is to get patients back living daily life pain-free, a shorter recovery time is the best way to do it.
What causes chronic back and neck pain?
Patients at AXIS Neurosurgery come from all walks of life. Some are athletes who suffered an injury in their 20s or 30s and have been living with the pain ever since. Others spent decades in a physically demanding job or experienced physical trauma through no fault of their own in an accident.
Whatever the cause, the result is the same: Chronic, often debilitating pain that prevents them from doing the things they love. Whether that’s a pickup game of basketball or simply picking up a grandchild for a hug, minimally invasive spinal surgery is the fastest and safest solution.