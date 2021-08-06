Chronic pain can have a simple, safe solution

As the world begins getting back to the “new normal” all of us are excited to start back doing the things we love. Whether that means playing in a recreational sports league or finishing that DIY home improvement project, chronic pain in the back, neck, arms and legs can’t be what keeps us on the sidelines any longer than we have been already.

AXIS Neurosurgery and Spine of Williamsville is Western New York’s leader in minimally invasive spinal surgery, an innovative approach to relieving chronic pain caused by a host of common conditions, including sciatica and ruptured or herniated discs in the spine.

Neck and spinal injuries can happen at any age – 1 in 4 adults have some form of degenerative discs – but they’re increasingly common as we get older. Americans over age 40 are more likely to have degenerative discs in their spine that can be the cause of chronic pain.

Why choose a minimally invasive procedure?

Traditional surgical techniques involve more muscle and tissue damage because a larger area of the body needs to be cut open to access the injury. This means greater blood loss, a longer recovery and greater risk of infection.