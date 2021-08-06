‘Bringing Healthy To You’ makes getting active easy

After a pandemic that brought so many shared experiences to a halt, Independent Health is working with community partners to get Western New Yorkers back up off the couch and create fun, new fitness routines that remind us of everything our community has to enjoy.

The “Bringing Healthy To You” campaign offers a diverse set of activities for people of any age that promote fitness, healthy eating and community bonding.

Looking for a fresh perspective? Try taking a guided nature walk at Tifft Nature Preserve.

Has your bike been sitting in the garage? Take a ride out at the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Bike Park or Wellness Trail both sponsored by Independent Health. Feeling more adventurous? Take the Sky Ride over the Skyway on Aug. 15.

Don’t own a bike? Rent one with Reddy Bikeshare! More than 400 bikes are available across Buffalo and Niagara Falls to keep you moving.