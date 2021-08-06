‘Bringing Healthy To You’ makes getting active easy

After a pandemic that brought so many shared experiences to a halt, Independent Health is working with community partners to get Western New Yorkers back up off the couch and create fun, new fitness routines that remind us of everything our community has to enjoy.
The “Bringing Healthy To You” campaign offers a diverse set of activities for people of any age that promote fitness, healthy eating and community bonding.
Looking for a fresh perspective? Try taking a guided nature walk at Tifft Nature Preserve.
Has your bike been sitting in the garage? Take a ride out at the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Bike Park or Wellness Trail both sponsored by Independent Health. Feeling more adventurous? Take the Sky Ride over the Skyway on Aug. 15.
Don’t own a bike? Rent one with Reddy Bikeshare! More than 400 bikes are available across Buffalo and Niagara Falls to keep you moving.
Ready to let someone else wash the dishes for a change? With Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options program, find restaurants that feature menu items that are lower in fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. These recipes have been reviewed by an Independent Health Foundation nutritionist to meet targeted healthy benchmarks so you can dine out without wondering whether you’ll regret it later. And with Food Truck Tuesdays returning to Larkin Square, look for the Healthy Options logo at each and every truck’s menu.
Finding fun activities for children was another seeming impossibility during the pandemic. To help get them back out on the playing field, Buffalo PAL Playstreets, presented by Independent Health, offers free sports programming and fitness equipment to city of Buffalo youth ages 5-18.
Ready to get back to working out? Join Fitness in the Parks – now in its 10th season. Complete an energetic Zumba® routine, a relaxing yoga session or one of the other 15 different class types for free with one of our region’s many wonderful parks as the backdrop.
We all have the opportunity to create new, healthier routines now. “Bringing Healthy To You” features an option for everyone that can help you get started.
Find more about Bringing Healthy To You events at: independenthealth.com/events