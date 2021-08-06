Be your own health advocate: Listen to your body and get screened

Annette Colden is about to celebrate 13 years cancer-free – a milestone she marks each year thanks to a promise made to her late sister.

“My sister made me promise her I would get my mammograms. She knew the importance of getting checked out,” said Annette, who lost her father, three brothers and her sister to cancer. “Like any other woman, when that time came, I was ready to make excuses. But I’d made that promise.”

Her first mammogram came back clear. In her second, Annette noticed a spot. But it didn’t concern her doctor, who credited it as normal variations. When she went back the next year, the spot remained.

In that moment, Annette began advocating for herself. After quieting her internal voice telling her something wasn’t right the previous year, she knew she needed to trust herself and take control. She declined the doctor’s referral to pursue treatment within the same practice and instead turned to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“When I had that feeling, when he told me I was fine when I literally saw it for myself, I should have done something then,” Annette said. “I trusted that instead of my inner feeling. If your sixth sense is talking to you, listen to that. Listen to your own body.”