An epidemic during a pandemic: How have recovering addicts handled social isolation?

Israel added that pill usage and other substance abuse – and addiction-related deaths – rose during the pandemic. During the pandemic year of 2020, Erie County confirmed 232 opioid-related overdose deaths. Not including pending cases, that number is still 49% higher than the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the county during 2019; it also follows a three-year decline in those deaths, from a peak in 2016. And the CDC has shown that, for the 12 months ending in May 2020, the country recorded the highest number ever of overdose deaths in a 12-month period. The numbers, according to the CDC, suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the pandemic.

State policy changes, such as an online database tracking opioid prescriptions, are part of the efforts to reduce over-prescribing and doctor-shopping for pills, but, Israel said, “there are more illicit and deadlier drugs available; fentanyl is cheaper and not as complex to ‘cook’ as heroin is. It can be done by anyone, anywhere. People think they’re buying cocaine, but it’s actually fentanyl.”

The lack of traditional recovery resources left many to fend for themselves, said Lindsey Bochacki, who in addition to being a licensed social worker at Save the Michaels is in recovery herself, and as such is also a “recovery coach.”