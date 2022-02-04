The Buffalo Niagara region is becoming a more diverse place – and that growing diversity is a big reason why the local population is growing again after five decades of decline.

But that doesn't always translate into better jobs and better opportunities for the immigrants and Black and brown residents who are driving much of the population growth.

And that's where ongoing efforts to increase diversity among local businesses comes in.

A Buffalo Niagara Partnership survey in 2020 found that nearly 3 of every 4 businesses responding had launched an initiative to become more diverse, but fewer than 1 in 5 had set concrete diversity and inclusion goals, and just 1 in 20 said they had fully achieved those goals.

Experts say support for diversity initiatives has to come from the top, but it also means changes in the way companies operate and how they approach consumers and their markets.

Here what six executives who focus on diversity think needs to be done.

Glenn Jackson, chief diversity officer, M&T Bank

Glenn Jackson says diversifying M&T Bank's ranks makes the bank better equipped to serve customers.

"You get different perspectives, lived experiences and skill sets into these rooms that are helping us to make decisions that for in the best interest of the customers," said Jackson, the bank's chief diversity officer.

"As you look at the demographics, as they continue to shift, you better have the right perspectives in that room so you can bank everyone, not just a population that continues to sort of shrink," he said.

M&T has set targets to diversify its leadership by 2025. Five years ago, women accounted for 25% of senior leadership. Now that figure is approaching 40%, and the bank is aiming for gender parity. M&T is also aiming to increase the number of Blacks and Latinos in its leadership ranks.

Recruiting is part of the strategy. About 40% of the most recent class of its Management Development Program – a source of future leaders – consisted of people of color. M&T is also looking to partnerships with Buffalo Public Schools, and interns from SUNY Buffalo State, to help meet its diversity goals.

M&T is one of the region's largest private employers, so diversifying its workforce can have a significant impact.

Jackson said it helps to have a chairman and CEO – René F. Jones – advocating for diversity from the top.

"If you don't have that, you have very little," Jackson said. "René has led in a way now where he's made it commonplace for people to talk about their unique lived experiences. He's made it commonplace to talk about his challenges as being a Black male."

– Matt Glynn

Tamra Minor, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, Niagara University

Tamra Minor says building workplace diversity goes beyond hiring.

"One of the reasons that many organizations are not successful in this space is they focus only on getting people in the door," Minor said.

"You don't have the climate and environment where folks from diverse populations and environments feel that they can contribute and be successful. Then you end up with a revolving door," she said.

Minor started last September in her job, which was a newly created position at NU. She said it's important for employers to track how well their diversity efforts are working – in her case, in a campus setting.

While numbers and demographics are one indicator, she said it's also important to survey the climate and conduct focus group sessions to better understand what people are experiencing.

"It's always important to to break the data down and look at how various populations are actually experiencing the campus climate," she said.

One common mistake Minor says organizations make about diversity: thinking that it's the sole responsibility of a chief diversity officer, or someone in a similar role.

"The other mistake that we make is thinking this work benefits only, let's say, people of color, or folks from an LGBTQ+ community," she said. "Work in this space benefits the entire campus, not just those from underprivileged backgrounds."

– Samantha Christmann

Collin Gehl, director of human resources, Say Yes Buffalo

Collin Gehl has always been interested in building diverse teams within organizations. It is work he is continuing as the director of human resources at Say Yes Buffalo.

"I think that you're more successful as an organization and a company if your organization and your company reflects the community in which you live, reside or serve," he said.

At Say Yes, which employs about 100 people, Gehl said 69% of staff members identify as people of color and the remainder identify as white.

Gehl joined Say Yes in a full-time role in July, but he had been working with the organization for a couple of years, splitting his time between Say Yes and Child & Family Services of Erie County. Gehl, a City Honors graduate who has a master's degree in organizational leadership from Medaille College, also is president-elect of the Buffalo Niagara Human Resource Association.

When looking to hire diverse candidates, Gehl said, organizations have to make connections and get the information in front of specific communities and sometimes post it in different languages. It also helps to have an already diverse team that has a broad network of contacts, with a far reach, to promote job opportunities.

But most importantly, he said, "You have to make that a commitment."

– Jon Harris

Karen Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Buffalo Niagara Partnership

Helping the region’s business community bolster its diversity efforts is the focus of Karen Brown’s new job as director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

The native of Twinsburg, Ohio – who formerly worked in human resources and led diversity efforts for AAA of Western and Central New York – joined the Partnership in March to aid the organization’s members in creating equitable workplaces.

“In our role, it’s equipping the workforce to be ready for all these different cultures that are coming into place,” Brown said. “You’ve got to do it now, or you got to do it later. But there are tons of companies that are excited about it.”

The region’s population growth, and especially the influx of immigrants and refugees, has provided an opportunity to focus on diversity, as well as a making it a necessity for many employers.

“Inclusivity leads to higher populations and less unemployment. So it’s a win-win,” she said. “ There are some companies that are doing great work for immigrants, creating inclusive environments even before now. But we have to continue to recognize innovation and creativity, all the beauty of having these diverse people in our workforce.”

Brown says most companies take it seriously. “There are a lot of companies that have always been committed to creating inclusive cultures, and there are some companies that aren’t,” Brown said. “You can’t just put pictures on the website. That’s what we call performative. But I can speak to a lot of organizations that we work with, and they’re doing the real work.”

But she and Partnership CEO Dottie Gallagher are concerned that companies will lose their focus if the shortage of workers becomes the driving force for hiring.

“I think there’s a real group of people that’s really committed, and a group of people that want to be committed, but aren’t sure what to do, and then a group that just don’t care. They aren’t interested," she said.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Ekua Mends-Aidoo, chief people and diversity officer at Evergreen Health

Ekua Mends-Aidoo believes organizations must look inward and identify opportunities to fix inequities and create an environment capable of attracting and retaining diverse employees.

That's what they've done at Evergreen Health, said Mends-Aidoo, the organization's chief people and diversity officer.

While many companies set up diversity and inclusion as a function of the human resources department, Evergreen last year combined those efforts and now has human resources report to Mends-Aidoo.

"What we did was we kind of took it and reversed it, because we knew that we wanted HR to be looked at through the lens of equity and ensure that the things that we were doing were going to be inclusive and have that equity in mind," said Mends-Aidoo, a Syracuse native who came to Buffalo for college and never left.

With that transition, Evergreen created a diversity dashboard that looks at a variety of workforce data, such as retention, turnover, employee engagement and satisfaction.

"At some point, we want to get to a point where we're predicting, 'Hey, if you do come to Evergreen, this is your rate of success and what that looks like,' " she said.

Those efforts will become even more important as Evergreen continues to grow. At the end of 2021, Evergreen had about 440 employees, up from 258 five years earlier.

– Jon Harris

Latricia Davis, director of inclusion, diversity and equity, West Herr

Latricia Davis has been a customer of West Herr Automotive Group for over 15 years.

She's also making an impact on the Orchard Park-based dealer group as its director of inclusion, diversity and equity. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to really be an advocate," said Davis, who was named to her position last summer.

Davis said diversity should be seen as more than just race and ethnicity, extending to everything from age and gender, to socioeconomic status and physical ability. At West Herr, she is part of interviews with job candidates and employee orientation sessions.

West Herr sells vehicles from a wide variety of automotive brands, which attract all different kinds of customers. "They all have an expectation that when they go into that building, they're going to see someone that will represent them in some way," Davis said.

West Herr is already one of the nation's largest dealer groups and keeps growing through acquisitions. As new groups of employees come into the fold, Davis shares with them the message of what diversity means to West Herr.

"I have to make sure they understand that we are developing an inclusive culture that will intersect with all of these issues," she said.

What about smaller businesses that lack the resources for a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion officer? Davis recommends they still pay attention to those issues, such as by hiring a consultant to offer feedback and run training sessions for employees.

– Matt Glynn

