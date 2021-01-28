Scott Scanlon: WNY health care focuses on Covid-19 and a whole lot more

The novel coronavirus pandemic became an unexpected crisis last spring for University at Buffalo nursing student Nikita Caratelli and thousands of others who experienced the human toll of Covid-19 firsthand.
It upended her traditional education but provided an unparalleled opportunity to learn and grow in ways that will serve her well throughout her career.
Her classwork went virtual, but her in-person education continued two days a week as an immediate treatment assistant in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
“This pandemic,” she told me in April, “has shown me the strength of all health care workers and their ability to put others first.”
Covid-19 continues to disrupt and change the ways health care is delivered across the region. It sped the march toward greater use of telehealth and brought more mobile health units into neighborhoods where lack of transportation is most pronounced. It forged closer relationships between health care teams often inclined to stay in their own professional lanes in different hospital systems, universities and individual practices. It slowed, but failed to stop, unrelated research.
To be sure, most in the field focused on the pandemic.
Scientists at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, were among select labs capable of breaking the virus that causes Covid-19 into component parts, so researchers developing treatments and vaccines could seek ways to limit, and ultimately destroy, its deadly capabilities.
UB-affiliated doctors working with fellow staff members at Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched the first related experimental treatments in the region, which in months that followed had an impact at acute-care settings across Western New York.
Catholic Health workers also tried novel therapies and testing approaches, including turning one of its hospitals into a Covid-only facility to focus treatment and reduce virus spread. The state government tapped the health system to help lead Covid-19 vaccine distribution planning in the region as more vaccines become available.
"One of the first things we'll be doing will be to create a health care equity task force that will be focused on making sure they are listening to the community and members of all diverse backgrounds to determine the vaccination process,” Catholic Health CEO Mark A. Sullivan said at the time.
Regional health care leaders, front-line workers, researchers and support staff have labored during the last 10 months amid background noise that would have people believe the pandemic has been a political hoax, that those in the medical field are in it for the money, and that new Covid vaccines are the latest twist in a deep-state plot to control our very existence.
Those trying to save lives in such tragic and troubling times – who watched more than 1,700 die without the benefit of loved ones nearby, and many thousands more recover – know better. All of us by now should know better, too.
“On a normal day, outside of a pandemic, we always have a high acuity in the intensive care units," said Caratelli, who got a full-time job as a registered nurse in the Mercy cardiovascular ICU after she graduated in May. "But these patients are not usually highly contagious. This virus does not discriminate. Health care workers are still human and run the risk of getting sick, too. That is why social distancing is so important, to flatten the curve of this virus.
"It upsets me to hear that some people aren’t taking this seriously, but I have to realize that they don’t see the severity of this situation from the hospital like us health care workers do.”
Caratelli started her full-time career during a pandemic and in recent weeks got vaccinated against Covid-19.
"I'm extremely lucky," she told me this month, "to be surrounded by an outstanding team of fellow nurses who have supported me immensely."
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon