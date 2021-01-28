Scott Scanlon: WNY health care focuses on Covid-19 and a whole lot more

To be sure, most in the field focused on the pandemic.

Scientists at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, were among select labs capable of breaking the virus that causes Covid-19 into component parts, so researchers developing treatments and vaccines could seek ways to limit, and ultimately destroy, its deadly capabilities.

UB-affiliated doctors working with fellow staff members at Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched the first related experimental treatments in the region, which in months that followed had an impact at acute-care settings across Western New York.

Catholic Health workers also tried novel therapies and testing approaches, including turning one of its hospitals into a Covid-only facility to focus treatment and reduce virus spread. The state government tapped the health system to help lead Covid-19 vaccine distribution planning in the region as more vaccines become available.

"One of the first things we'll be doing will be to create a health care equity task force that will be focused on making sure they are listening to the community and members of all diverse backgrounds to determine the vaccination process,” Catholic Health CEO Mark A. Sullivan said at the time.