Samantha Christmann: Five ways Covid-19 will transform retail in 2021

Even in the best of times, there's no crystal ball to tell the future. But now, with the major disruption Covid has dealt every aspect of life and business, it is harder than ever to make predictions.

One thing is for sure: Covid will keep transforming retail and consumer life. The only real question is how, and how much.

Here are some good bets.

Quick innovation. How many times have you heard the word "pivot" since the pandemic began? That will likely be the name of the game this year, too, as small businesses are forced to react quickly to changing safety needs and consumer behavior.

In fact, watching businesses innovate, improve and rise to the challenge has been a bright spot during these tough times.

Buying local and American made. We can only hope that, of all the trends that took hold this year, this one has staying power.

Another silver lining during the pandemic: As we've been forced to isolate, our sense of community has grown. As a result, consumers have felt more responsibility to look out for the businesses in their neighborhoods.