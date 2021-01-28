Samantha Christmann: Five ways Covid-19 will transform retail in 2021

Even in the best of times, there's no crystal ball to tell the future. But now, with the major disruption Covid has dealt every aspect of life and business, it is harder than ever to make predictions.
One thing is for sure: Covid will keep transforming retail and consumer life. The only real question is how, and how much.
Here are some good bets.
Quick innovation. How many times have you heard the word "pivot" since the pandemic began? That will likely be the name of the game this year, too, as small businesses are forced to react quickly to changing safety needs and consumer behavior.
In fact, watching businesses innovate, improve and rise to the challenge has been a bright spot during these tough times.
Buying local and American made. We can only hope that, of all the trends that took hold this year, this one has staying power.
Another silver lining during the pandemic: As we've been forced to isolate, our sense of community has grown. As a result, consumers have felt more responsibility to look out for the businesses in their neighborhoods.
Though vows to shop small get lip service every holiday shopping season, many consumers followed through this year. They put their money where their mouths were and diverted bigger portions of their budgets toward small local businesses than in years past.
There's another force pushing shoppers to increase their local shopping: Due to major shortages of everything from toilet paper to trampolines, the average consumer now understands how supply chains work – and what happens when they don't.
Hopefully, the thought of facing empty shelves again will have them looking for American-made goods, creating enough demand to strengthen stateside manufacturers.
Contactless transactions. Migration toward contactless checkout began before Covid, borne simply of convenience and shopper preference to get in and out of checkout lanes quickly: credit cards that you tap against the terminal, phone payment apps and scan-and-go technology. Most extreme was Amazon's Go store, which allows shoppers to take items off shelves, put them in their bags and leave.
Now, as a matter of public health and customer peace of mind, contactless interactions will likely remain and grow long after the pandemic ends.
Curbside pickup has become a staple of the pandemic and something customers won't likely want to give up. The convenience, which is similar to the oft-used drive-thrus of fast food fame, could help retailers compete with Amazon.
If brick-and-mortar can't compete with Amazon's free, two-day shipping, they can compete in the arena of instant gratification. Customers can order what they want, have it within hours and never have to get out of the car.
Online. The shift to online shopping has been one of the biggest takeaways of the pandemic. It disrupted brick-and-mortar long ago, hastening the retail apocalypse, but went through the roof this past year. Consumers sidelined by Covid and retailers shut by government mandate sent online shopping increases into record-breaking territory.
In addition, some of the most internet-resistant consumers made a shift online. Even if they did so begrudgingly at first, they have begun to appreciate its benefits.
The shift to online shopping shows no signs of letting up. If anything, retailers will continue to sharpen their services, making it an even more attractive options for consumers.
Virtual experiences. Zoom wasn't just for business meetings in 2020, and the diversity of its uses will continue to grow through 2021.
As consumers yearn to connect during another tough winter in isolation, retailers' creative uses of the medium will likely soar to new heights. In addition to shopping parties, cooking classes and virtual tastings, there is no limit to the creativity of retailers and restaurants.