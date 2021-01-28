Sam Christmann: Creativity is key to keeping workplaces safe during a pandemic

A clean and safe workplace has never required so much creativity and commitment.

As researchers learn more about Covid and how it spreads, the measures businesses use to fight it will continue to evolve.

Using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working with businesses to help them understand the virus – how it affects the workplace, which workers are most at risk and what safeguards they can put in place to curb the spread.

At the same time, governments have imposed rules that are meant to keep up with the virus in hopes of eliminating it. But those rules can and do change, as restaurant owners and retailers in Western New York know too well. They have exhausted funds and energy trying to keep up with the ever-changing mandates and restrictions; and have had to open, close and reopen with little notice.

While some received Back to Business grants or funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, many more have not received any financial help with the added costs incurred trying to keep their workplaces safe and within code. That has left them scrambling on their own to provide signage, sanitizer, cleaning products and infrastructure such as Plexiglas shields and table dividers.

Companies have also gone forward with their own additional measures wherever they make sense, investing in expensive equipment to sanitize the air and surfaces, and to keep workers and customers safe.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.