Rene Jones: Bullish on a Buffalo comeback

With Covid-19 disrupting so much of Buffalo Niagara's everyday life and its economic foundation, getting back to normal won't happen overnight. We asked a group of Buffalo Niagara leaders what the region needs to do to emerge from the pandemic stronger.
Rene F. Jones can't wait to see what M&T Bank's "tech hub" at Seneca One tower turns into, once the bank moves in.
On a Sunday in December, the bank's chairman and CEO stopped in to look around the new offices. He then sat in the common area of the revitalized complex, as residents of the Seneca One apartments passed by.
"Even on a Sunday, it was active," he said. "I can't imagine what it's going to look like as we are sort of able to formally get back together post-Covid."
What will it take for the region to bounce back stronger after the pandemic?
Clearly there are places in our community that have borne the brunt of the pandemic. Bars, restaurants and people who are providing services have been hit much, much harder than others. In some ways, we've had a disproportionate impact early in the year on unemployment, when unemployment was really high, just because of the makeup of the industry here.
Of course, the underserved areas were hit much harder. We saw that they were affected by Covid early on much harder and in things like (the Paycheck Protection Program) across the country, but also here, did not necessarily have the systems that were built to provide them access to things.
On the flip side, what's fascinating is, you have to remember there are lots of people in lots of industries that are having record years, where the economy, based on the response of either fiscal stimulus or the monetary policy of the Fed, has generated a windfall, lots of cash, or a need. If you're making personal protection equipment and switching from one [type of] manufacturing to meet some of the needs that are out there – you may have had a tremendous year.
What underlies all of this in my mind is, we've probably accelerated in terms of innovation [at M&T] at least five years. At the bank, we saw just rapid rates of adoption of digital services that we offer, across the board. … That innovation, I think, is going to be the backdrop for lots of opportunity for communities like Buffalo, if we are able to embrace this.
What kind of an impact can M&T's tech hub have on a turnaround?
I can't overstate how pleased I am with the tech hub and tech development. I do know it's delayed, but the more we're able to see it today, and see the capabilities, the more we're able to see the companies that are moving in, against the backdrop of this experience we've all had as a community of adversity, and finding our way to learn new ways to do what we do. That has really, I think, increased the awareness around why modern skill sets are really important to our economy.
Our ability to attract more people, our ability to have them work not just in banking, but into health care – I think it's a tremendous jumping-off point for us.
My expectation is, you're going to see a vibrancy when we're all able to get back together, as the vaccine does its work, and we're able to kind of look beyond Covid.
I don't think we've lost anything there. I think there's lots of underlying momentum going on.
How do diversity and inclusion in the workforce figure into a comeback?
It's not easy to sort of win this race for relevance that we're in. There's lots of choices people have for where they want to be.
From an internal perspective, it's really, really important that we embrace the talent that we already have, in particular people who have the aptitude to do things but maybe have not had the opportunity.
A really important lever for us is looking inside, in the community. And then to look to the high schools, and they're our homegrown talent, and to the universities, to attract more and more of those individuals to stay.
As important is that, we're going to find that the workforce of today and tomorrow is really interested in being places that stand for building community, and that stand for places that are inclusive, and that where everybody belongs.
To the extent that we don't do that, I think it'll be another area where cities that are not focusing on diversity and inclusion will be left behind. That's just really, really clear to me, in the race for talent and the race to be a community that's really relevant.
Are other area companies following suit on those points?
I think we have a great core here in Buffalo. When I think back to the Greater Buffalo Racial Equity Roundtable – at the time, it might have been a little less clear what they were thinking about. But that set the foundation for lots of people to be able to participate, and we're seeing it in spades.
Oftentimes we look to the big companies, in this market places like M&T, but there is no shortage of other companies that are smaller that are working on job training initiatives, that are focusing on issues on the East Side, that are working on supplier diversity issues.
Now what you're seeing is people are really embracing the idea that more inclusion is going to result in a better community and better health and better results from a business perspective.
Part of the tech hub's goal was to attract like-minded companies. How has that worked out?
The underlying trends are just super inspiring. There's Odoo, Lighthouse Technologies and 43North moving over there. Remember, we're trying to stimulate the tech ecosystem.
And if you combine that with the successes that have happened, which are just tremendous now, if you think about 43North, Squire and what they've been able to do, ACV Auctions and the maturity and growth rate of that company coming along, SomaDetect – there's just a vibrancy and a success rate that I think that only a few people could envision. And as we watch that come together, it's really starting to get lots of other people to believe.
Think about some of the smaller, innovative companies that are out there. … SparkCharge and Squire, with African-American founders. You think of 43North being run by Colleen [Heidinger]. You think of the companies that have gone through there that are run by women. ... The level of diversity just is. … And we don't even talk about it, because that's the new state of affairs. … All the dialogue is about, are you winning, are you succeeding, are you hiring more people?
What obstacles remain for the region's economy to bounce back?
Number one is the virus. We still have a ways to go. We've got to figure out how to get the rate of virus down. We have to figure out how to help our health care providers provide the vaccine and get it to the right people and stabilize the situation, particularly hopefully the people most in need, the people that were most affected in the first place.
I think that private-public partnerships, between corporations, not-for-profits and government, are going to be that much more important, given the hit that municipalities have taken. They've sort of also borne the downstream brunt of unemployment and those types of things.
The way we react to that, if we react to it in the right interest of the community, I think that we could be fine, but that's a tough one.
Buffalo has a unique ability to work together to overcome those problems. It's very easy for us to get the parties that can make a difference in a room and begin to work together to solve those problems. So I think even though there is some adversity and some hard work ahead, I think that we're probably very well positioned to tackle this problem.
But I'm really bullish on Buffalo and where we're going coming out of this.
