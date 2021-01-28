Rene Jones: Bullish on a Buffalo comeback

Of course, the underserved areas were hit much harder. We saw that they were affected by Covid early on much harder and in things like (the Paycheck Protection Program) across the country, but also here, did not necessarily have the systems that were built to provide them access to things.

On the flip side, what's fascinating is, you have to remember there are lots of people in lots of industries that are having record years, where the economy, based on the response of either fiscal stimulus or the monetary policy of the Fed, has generated a windfall, lots of cash, or a need. If you're making personal protection equipment and switching from one [type of] manufacturing to meet some of the needs that are out there – you may have had a tremendous year.

What underlies all of this in my mind is, we've probably accelerated in terms of innovation [at M&T] at least five years. At the bank, we saw just rapid rates of adoption of digital services that we offer, across the board. … That innovation, I think, is going to be the backdrop for lots of opportunity for communities like Buffalo, if we are able to embrace this.

What kind of an impact can M&T's tech hub have on a turnaround?