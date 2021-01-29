 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prospectus 2021: How the Buffalo Niagara business scene is shaping up
0 comments

Prospectus 2021: How the Buffalo Niagara business scene is shaping up

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Prospectus cover

The Buffalo skyline from the Buffalo River near Canalside, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

 Derek Gee

Amid a pandemic-induced recession, our region's economic forecast is murky. That leads to a big question: What do we do to bounce back? In our annual Prospectus section, see where jobs are expected to grow. Read how medical research is shaping lives. Tour a technology hub that could jolt downtown. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carolynn Welch of the Westminster Economic Development Initiative

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News