Amid a pandemic-induced recession, our region's economic forecast is murky. That leads to a big question: What do we do to bounce back? In our annual Prospectus section, see where jobs are expected to grow. Read how medical research is shaping lives. Tour a technology hub that could jolt downtown.
Prospectus 2021: How the Buffalo Niagara business scene is shaping up
Change is coming. We asked a smattering of Buffalo Niagara leaders what the region needs to do to be ready for it.
From Canalside and Silo City to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, from Michigan Avenue to Waterfront Village, these are just a few of the projects to watch in 2021.
Through a combination of grit and determination, mixed with hands-on creativity and unbridled confidence in what he is doing, Jemal has taken on the biggest real estate challenges facing not only Buffalo but also one of its largest suburbs.
"This pandemic has hit the whole world," said Ansari, the CEO and executive director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo.
Many banks are looking to trim costs and constantly evaluate how big of a branch network they need.
Most teachers have had to expand their technology knowledge as a result of the pandemic.
The American Council on Education estimated that Covid-19 cost colleges and universities nationwide $120 billion in new expenses and lost revenues so far.
"My expectation is, you're going to see a vibrancy when we're all able to get back together, as the vaccine does its work, and we're able to kind of look beyond Covid," Jones said.
