Maura Crawford: How the state can help restaurants survive

The state has the power do some significant things for us. What the city can do is recognize our value as pragmatic entrepreneurs.

People go work for government, they get a paycheck, you know, small business, we're paid to bring our wits. We are literally at our wits' end right now. So, work with us. Understand that we are pretty imaginative, pretty savvy, experienced people.

Let's just work together. Because all small businesses want Buffalo to succeed. Why doesn't it always feel like the City of Buffalo wants small businesses to succeed? Why are there all these little roadblocks in our way?

What do you want the restaurant community’s future landscape to look like?

Post-pandemic Buffalo Niagara? I'm just trying to think, because that's such a tough question. Because we're living right now, day to day, just trying to get through it.

Just this morning, I was trying to think of ideas for a ghost kitchen. Like, OK, I've got takeout. I've got the chalet. If there's something that one of my guys loves to do, you know, is there a cuisine that is not being met?

Maybe we just set up a ghost kitchen for something else – and then I calm down.