Maura Crawford: How the state can help restaurants survive

A restaurateur whose work has benefited communities across Erie County over decades, Maura Crawford knows what it takes to make restaurants work.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the woman who helped shape Left Bank and Le Metro has been pivoting like a dervish to keep her restaurant Coco, 888 Main St., alive.
She didn't get the aid grants she applied for, and is marshaling her forces in a wintertime bivouac of creperie, frites and more, grinding it out in the cold like George Washington at Valley Forge.
If you're looking for someone to blow sunshine at you, find another restaurateur.
What’s your review of government support for restaurants?
The federal government failed. The Senate is the villain. So I guess the answer is Western New York can just become more politically active.
I just saw that Tom Brady’s company got almost a million dollars in PPP. And he bought a yacht, apparently.
The state is my more immediate concern, because their job is to keep us safe. I think they've been working their butts off, but there are some important things coming down the pike that no one has the answer to.
The one that scares me the most is the unemployment insurance rate. At the end of January, employers can get assessed if the state doesn't have enough money for that year's unemployment.
The state sends you a bill for a piece of the red.
Yes. They break it down among employees, size of company, and they assess you. I got hit for a couple thousand one year. No one knows what's going to happen to unemployment insurance come 2021. Are there going to be assessments?
After the worst unemployment numbers since the Depression.
They usually put it back on the employer in some way, and there might be half the employers left. The herd is thinning. It's a huge unknown.
It would be crippling. I can't handle one more thing. I don't know how the state's going to address that, but they have to be aware that they cannot be slapping assessments on business, especially small business.
What do we need to help get out of this next year?
Small business people think on their feet. We're pragmatic, we can turn on a dime. The crêpe machine broke? Great, here's pizza and free hot cocoa for everybody.
I just wish the government could be that creative. Hey: Great time to legalize marijuana.
The adversarial relationships between the state and the city and our businesses need to stop. We need to realize we need each other.
The state has the power do some significant things for us. What the city can do is recognize our value as pragmatic entrepreneurs.
People go work for government, they get a paycheck, you know, small business, we're paid to bring our wits. We are literally at our wits' end right now. So, work with us. Understand that we are pretty imaginative, pretty savvy, experienced people.
Let's just work together. Because all small businesses want Buffalo to succeed. Why doesn't it always feel like the City of Buffalo wants small businesses to succeed? Why are there all these little roadblocks in our way?
What do you want the restaurant community’s future landscape to look like?
Post-pandemic Buffalo Niagara? I'm just trying to think, because that's such a tough question. Because we're living right now, day to day, just trying to get through it.
Just this morning, I was trying to think of ideas for a ghost kitchen. Like, OK, I've got takeout. I've got the chalet. If there's something that one of my guys loves to do, you know, is there a cuisine that is not being met?
Maybe we just set up a ghost kitchen for something else – and then I calm down.
Constantly focusing on how to maneuver to survive as a business.
That's how we have to think right now. It's constant. I’m all about ideas, ideas. To think post-Covid, what we'd like to see is … (pause) I can't imagine that right now.
