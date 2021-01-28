Manufacturers looking for greater stability in 2021

The Buffalo Niagara region's manufacturers are hoping for a more stable year.

Last year, some of them were forced to temporarily halt production during the pandemic. That happened to Buffalo Games, right when homebound families were flocking to jigsaw puzzles, and to home office furniture maker Bestar-Bush Industries, just as waves of people were thrust into working from home.

Automakers like General Motors and Ford temporarily suspended their manufacturing operations. Once they resumed production, they played catch-up, trying to restock depleted inventories on car dealers' lots.

Manufacturers faced plenty of challenges last year, and some were affected by fallout from industries they supply. Moog Inc., for instance, felt the sting of the airline industry's woes, as travel plummeted.

But locally, the manufacturing sector as a whole didn't suffer job losses or furloughs on the level of businesses in industries such as hospitality and tourism. As of November, the region's manufacturing job count was 53,000, up 2% from March, when the pandemic was just hitting the economy.

Now manufacturers are ready to see what 2021 has in store for them. They are sizing up where opportunities might emerge and, in some cases, trying to keep pace with demand.