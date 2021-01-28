LaVonne Ansari: Breaking down barriers is vital to building a stronger future

Start with ourselves. Covid-19 has made us, as human beings, look at our core values. We’re all trying to figure out who gets the vaccine first. Those are core values and belief systems.

We're trying to determine how those of us that are dying – particularly African Americans, and those of us of color and Indigenous people – are dying at three times the rate (nationally). This disease has exposed that.

How do you get people to understand how we got here? And how do we make sure that we’re better prepared through these structural policies and how we're thinking?

Let's tap into your education background for a moment. How can we improve schools?

Understand our learning styles. Start with the expectation that all children, all human beings, can learn. That is not how the system begins with us as children.

We don’t put a premium on teaching in this country. Other parts of the world, they have the best and the brightest. Not that we don't, but we don't look for them.