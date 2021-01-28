Jonathan Epstein: When will the home sellers return?

It's a basic numbers game.

The wildly frenetic sales pace of the past decade – driven by pent-up demand after the last recession and record-low interest rates for a prolonged period – has steadily eaten away at the large surplus of homes that existed 10 years ago. At that time, there were more than enough homes on the market to cover more than six months of activity – a healthy balance.

But the rate of depletion has been rapid, far outpacing the number of homes newly added to the listings each month, creating a huge mismatch.

So where nearly 6,800 homes were listed on the Western New York market in July 2011, today that inventory has fallen to less than 1,600 as of November – a 77% drop, and the lowest on record from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. At the current rate of sales, there's only enough homes available for a month and a half of buying.

That's an unsustainable imbalance in a market that still seems to have insatiable demand. And it's driving some buyers to become even more aggressive with their bids, or to give up altogether and either wait until later or else turn to new home builders, who have been having one of their best years, despite the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting recession.