John Percy: At Destination Niagara USA, gearing up for pent-up travel demand

Everybody is going to be out there trying to solicit and grab that customer's wallet. And so we have to be unique and creative, and out of the box in everything we do so that we stand out.

Do you think that when that kind of gush comes, people will stick their toe into travel and stay closer to home or within driving distance at first? Or is it going to be time to go across country or from one continent to the other?

I think you're still going to see that apprehension in that first six months after vaccines. So you're still going to see that closer to home travel, maybe four to six hours. And then as things start to lighten up, it's an outer circle that keeps growing. So that circle grows in a month to eight hours and then maybe to 10 hours and then to 12-hour travel.

We are so leisure-based, we're accessible, we're drivable, we're affordable, and we have a lot of open spaces or rural open spaces. That's been our campaign – wide-open spaces, now open for adventure. It has proved very well for us this summer.