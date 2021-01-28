Douglas Jemal says region needs to step up to lure tech firms here

What also gives me confidence is we started in the dugout, with a 10-yard, 20-yard penalty. We had no place to go but up. When you take markets like Washington and New York City and San Francisco, they already reached the pinnacle. They had no place to go but down. We had no place to go but up, because we were down. And I see that.

What are the risks?

It’s a world situation. This certainly is new to all of us. I don’t have the answers to what’s going on, but I’m willing to wake up every morning and plow right through it. Even if it’s a foot of snow.

How does Buffalo Niagara compare to other markets where you are active?

I see the same opportunities that I saw in D.C. 30 years ago. When D.C. was controlled by the control board when it was a dysfunctional city and nobody was developing there. It was bankrupt. The federal government put a control board to run the city.

Fortunately, Buffalo is not in that situation. It was, so you really have no place to go but up.