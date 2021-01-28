Denise Gee: Stories of reinvention, investment and adaptation as Buffalo Niagara looks ahead

When we started planning this section four months ago, it was hard to imagine the future. Workers, some jobless since the pandemic began and others still working from home, were shell shocked by a year unlike any in our lifetime. So we took the long view: Once Covid-19 resides, how does Buffalo Niagara bounce back? We asked leaders from across industries for their ideas for building a stronger region.

The optimism is striking.

M&T’s Rene Jones, who is guiding the bank’s “generational investment” in a downtown tech hub, remains “bullish on Buffalo.” (Section 2) Community Health Center of Buffalo’s LaVonne Ansari sees new conversations around disparities for people of color as a “time of enlightenment.” (Section 5) And the Jacobs Institute’s Bill Maggio sees momentum returning for building a sustainable startup culture. (Section 4) “We won’t be talking about whether or not Western New York will be successful in turning this recession around in 2022,” Maggio told The News’ Stephen T. Watson. “We’re going to be witnessing it way before then.”