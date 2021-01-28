 Skip to main content
Denise Gee: Stories of reinvention, investment and adaptation as Buffalo Niagara looks ahead
Denise Gee: Stories of reinvention, investment and adaptation as Buffalo Niagara looks ahead

city skyline (copy) for Prospectus (copy)

The path for the Buffalo Niagara economy as the pandemic eases is likely to be quite different from the path it was on before the outbreak.

 Derek Gee

When we started planning this section four months ago, it was hard to imagine the future. Workers, some jobless since the pandemic began and others still working from home, were shell shocked by a year unlike any in our lifetime. So we took the long view: Once Covid-19 resides, how does Buffalo Niagara bounce back? We asked leaders from across industries for their ideas for building a stronger region.

The optimism is striking.

M&T’s Rene Jones, who is guiding the bank’s “generational investment” in a downtown tech hub, remains “bullish on Buffalo.” (Section 2) Community Health Center of Buffalo’s LaVonne Ansari sees new conversations around disparities for people of color as a “time of enlightenment.” (Section 5) And the Jacobs Institute’s Bill Maggio sees momentum returning for building a sustainable startup culture. (Section 4) “We won’t be talking about whether or not Western New York will be successful in turning this recession around in 2022,” Maggio told The News’ Stephen T. Watson. “We’re going to be witnessing it way before then.”

There are stories of reinvention, investment and adaptation to new norms. And there’s old-fashion Buffalo spirit. “This certainly is new to all of us,” developer Douglas Jemal told Jonathan Epstein (Section 3). “I don’t have the answers to what’s going on, but I’m willing to wake up every morning and plow right through it. Even if it’s a foot of snow.”

What you’ll find in the pages ahead is a story of resilience – of challenges ahead, but also great hope for the future.

