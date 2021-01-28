David Robinson: A different look for the post-Covid Buffalo Niagara economy

There are hopeful signs that the Covid-19 recession is losing its grip on the Buffalo Niagara economy.
Maybe not right away. But, hopefully, soon.
A vaccine is gradually being distributed. Spring – and the ability to social distance more easily as we spend more time outside – is a couple of months away.
But as we wait, the damage is still being done to the Buffalo Niagara economy, and with each blow, the harder it will be to recover.
“It’s still a period of heightened uncertainty,” New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told reporters last month.
For starters, a safe and effective vaccine holds great promise, but the rollout of the vaccine has been much slower than hoped, and it will take many months before enough people are inoculated to bring the pandemic under control.
Until then, the restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place, limiting travel, restricting dining and generally dampening everyday activities.
“It’s going to be a long road before conditions approach normal,” said Richard Deitz, an economist at the New York Fed’s Buffalo branch.
While consumer spending has rebounded nicely since the pandemic began, spending patterns have shifted, Deitz noted. And that has had major consequences for the economy.
“The economy is always undergoing change,” said Jaison Abel, another economist in the New York Fed’s Buffalo branch. “The pandemic has accelerated changes in a couple of areas.
”We’re spending more on goods, which is good for the home improvement industry as we spruce up our homes now that we’re spending lots more time there. But it’s bad for the service sector, as we avoid restaurants, when they’re even open. We aren’t traveling much, which is bad for hotels and tourism.
“We’re seeing people spending more time at home, and that can have implications for economic activity,” Deitz said. “The longer this goes on, the harder it will be for small businesses to recover, especially restaurants.”
The second wave of Covid cases caused the job market to relapse after it managed to recover only about three of every four jobs that disappeared during the first wave. How deep that relapse is remains up in the air, but every step back means that the recovery will take even longer, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
There will be changes to how we work, now that many employers have learned that working from home can be just as productive as working from an office. That could lead to a reduced demand for office space as the recovery takes hold and businesses see a new way to save a significant amount of money by downsizing their offices.
Low-wage workers, who are more apt to hold jobs that require direct interaction with people, have been hit the hardest by the recession’s job losses. Those also tend to be the least educated workers. Employment for workers with less than a high school education has plunged by almost half during the pandemic, while the decline is less than 10% for workers with college diplomas, Deitz said.
"With those middle income jobs, we're holding our own," said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.
Economies typically adapt to structural changes, but it can happen slowly and cause great hardship. Just ask anyone who was working at the steel plants here in the early 1980s and then had to reinvent themselves to find work as manufacturing waned.
“It raises the importance of training people to have skills that are in demand as the economy shifts,” Deitz said. “It’s not something we’ll be considering for a couple of months, it will be an issue for years.”
So there's light at the end of the tunnel. But the Buffalo Niagara economy that emerges likely will be quite different.