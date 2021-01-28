David Robinson: A different look for the post-Covid Buffalo Niagara economy

“The economy is always undergoing change,” said Jaison Abel, another economist in the New York Fed’s Buffalo branch. “The pandemic has accelerated changes in a couple of areas.

”We’re spending more on goods, which is good for the home improvement industry as we spruce up our homes now that we’re spending lots more time there. But it’s bad for the service sector, as we avoid restaurants, when they’re even open. We aren’t traveling much, which is bad for hotels and tourism.

“We’re seeing people spending more time at home, and that can have implications for economic activity,” Deitz said. “The longer this goes on, the harder it will be for small businesses to recover, especially restaurants.”

The second wave of Covid cases caused the job market to relapse after it managed to recover only about three of every four jobs that disappeared during the first wave. How deep that relapse is remains up in the air, but every step back means that the recovery will take even longer, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.