Covid workplace safety measures will be around for a while

When coronavirus hit early last year, essential stores and businesses had very little time to figure out how best to keep workers safe on the job, and how to keep customers safe in stores.
Later, as businesses began to emerge from New York State's PAUSE, government and industry had to figure out what preventative measures needed to be put in place before other stores and businesses could reopen in phases.
Industries were tasked with reevaluating an aspect of business they had long taken for granted: The ability of people to be in close physical proximity to one another.
Quickly, businesses had to rethink and revamp workspaces from the factory floor to the sales floor. From cleaning and sanitation to personal protection and virus detection, companies came up with ways to mitigate the risks of coronavirus exposure.
Some of those measures, such as mask wearing and upgraded air filtration, were mandated by the state. Others, such as special disinfecting devices, were implemented by businesses on their own without government intervention.
Tools such as the electrostatic sprayer used by Tops Markets to disinfect its shopping carts, for example, have been employed by companies looking for a more convenient and thorough yet less labor-intensive way to stop the spread of the virus.
Whether a business tweaked its practices on its own or because it was required by the state, Covid-mitigating features at work and in public places don't seem to be going anywhere for now.
But how long will the mandates and modifications stick around? How long will customers have to wear masks in stores? How long will it be necessary for employees to have their temperatures taken before work? Are plexiglass partitions at the checkout counter here to stay?
Will malls go back to less effective air filters in their HVAC systems once they're no longer required by the state to use better ones? When will the state ease up on the regulations it requires of businesses? How will the state decide when it's safe to do so?
Time will tell.
Thermal screening temperature checks. Businesses test employees before they head into work, salons test customers before they're served and myriad other organizations use them before admitting people inside. With so many temperatures to take, old-fashioned thermometers won't do the trick.
One solution, in use by Seneca Niagara Casino Resort, is a thermal scanning system. As gamblers and workers arrive to the casino, they pause to stand a distance in front of the scanner and pose as if they are having their picture taken at the DMV.
Temperature checks are paired with a health screening questionnaire that asks if the person has traveled out of state, had contact with a Covid-infected person, or any symptoms related to the virus, such as cough, chills or shortness of breath.
Handheld infrared thermometer checks. This digital tool has become ubiquitous in the coronavirus age. Because the thermometer hovers near the forehead but doesn't touch it, the tool allows for contactless temperature screening at arm's length.
They're less expensive but more cumbersome than other temperature-check technology, including walk-through thermal screening gates and high-volume scanners that use a camera system to monitor temperatures in high-traffic areas.
While temperature checks are a useful tool in keeping out actively ill people, they cannot detect asymptomatic sufferers or people using fever-reducing medication such as ibuprofen.
Masks in schools and stores. Don't leave home without them. Masks are required in public places now, just like a shirt and shoes: No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Retailers and restaurants usually have a stash of disposable masks to offer customers so they don't have to turn them away.
Children wearing masks in schools get a short "mask breaks" throughout the day, where they can take their masks off for a few minutes at a time.
Even with vaccines starting to roll out, health experts believe mask-wearing will be a staple of daily life for months to come.
Partitions. They first appeared at grocery stores: Plexiglass partitions bolted to checkout counters to create a barrier between the cashier and the customer.
Then, when New York State mandated their use in areas where workers could not socially distance effectively, they began to pop up everywhere. Curtains, windows and cubicles can also be used as long as they create an impermeable barrier. The state also later mandated partitions between parties at communal restaurant tables.
Electrostatic sprayers. Tops Markets has enlisted the help of electrostatic sprayers to clean its carts between customers. The handheld device aerosolizes disinfectant, but takes it a step further than traditional spraying methods.
It applies a positive charge to the liquid disinfectant as it travels through the machine's nozzle, which attracts it to negatively charged surfaces, allowing it to better cover and cling to hard, nonporous surfaces.
PPE kits. AdPro Sports uses its apparel manufacturing and contracting capabilities to produce branded and nonbranded PPE and “Back to Office Wellness” kits.
A subsidiary of Pegula Sports and entertainment, it makes custom-branded merchandise for sports teams and business, including Nike, Adidas and New Era Cap. Co. When the pandemic hit, however, it pivoted to the kits, which contain things like latex gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.
CleanSlate UV. Novel challenges call for novel solutions, but this germ-battling device was created well before the pandemic hit.
The CleanSlate UV unit, which is about the size of a desktop printer, kills bacteria on mobile devices, using ultraviolet light to sanitize and disinfect them. It can be used in health care, food and biotech facilities. The company was a 43North prizewinner and has operations in Toronto and on Main Street.
Upgraded HVAC filters. Before New York State allowed indoor shopping malls to reopen, it required they upgrade their HVAC filters to those with a rating of MERV-13 or better, or the highest-rate filter compatible with their HVAC systems.
The higher the MERV rating, the better the filter is at trapping Covid particles. Improved air filtration has become a common upgrade at businesses and offices since coronavirus hit, even where it is not required.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had originally proposed that malls could not reopen until they had installed HEPA filters, but soon backed off when he learned many HVAC systems would have to undergo extensive work and retrofitting to accommodate the filters.