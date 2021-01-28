Colleges and universities won't easily shrug off pandemic's impact

As bad as last year was for the bottom lines of most colleges and universities, fiscal damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on higher education is expected to linger long after the virus is under control.
The American Council on Education estimated that Covid-19 cost colleges and universities nationwide $120 billion in new expenses and lost revenues so far. The State University of New York system estimated its pandemic costs at $400 million, including more than $30 million spent on testing. The most recent federal stimulus bill provided roughly $23 billion for higher education and student aid, not nearly enough to fill the gap, according to higher education advocates.
Lost revenues on campuses stemmed primarily from near universal enrollment declines. In addition, because of the broad use of online instruction and restrictions on student gatherings, fewer students last year lived in residence halls, parked on campus and ate in campus dining halls – all of which are big auxiliary money makers at most colleges and universities.
But what’s making many college and university leaders especially anxious are the unknowns going forward. There are no guarantees revenues will rebound in fall 2021, even if enough Americans get vaccinated against the virus by then.
Signs so far are worrisome.
Common App, a nonprofit organization that helps students apply for college admission with a form acknowledged by 900 colleges and universities, sounded an alarm in November when it reported that the number of students applying to college was down by 8% from the previous year at the same time. In December, the year-to-year number was down by just 2%, but the decline was greatest among students qualifying for application fee waivers – an indicator of students who are traditionally underrepresented on college campuses.
College recruiters have been held at bay from meeting with prospective students by Covid-19 restrictions.
“It’s really hard to reach them, to engage with them and do all the normal things to explain college and explain majors and so on,” said Kenneth Macur, president of Medaille College.
Medaille usually recruits many students from Buffalo Public Schools, which hasn’t had any in-person instruction since last March.
Not only have seniors been unable to meet in person with college recruiters, they have had less interaction with in-school counselors who can help steer them through the college application and financial aid process.
The cancellation of SAT and ACT exams in June and September also meant that colleges and universities weren’t getting their normal reservoir of names of potential students, said Bob Murphy, executive vice president and dean of admissions at Niagara University.
In addition, the virus and economic uncertainty around it have led to plenty of anxiety among high school seniors, who might not consider college a top priority now, Murphy added.
Another ominous sign is the steep drop in community college enrollment, especially among first-year students. A smaller freshmen class at any college or university usually carries forward for four years. Since community college students often transfer to pursue bachelor’s degrees, those numbers can be a harbinger of enrollment declines later at four-year institutions.
In Western New York, the year-to-year declines at Erie Community College, Niagara County Community College, Jamestown Community College and Genesee Community College were significant – 3,095 fewer students at those four institutions in 2020 than in 2019, according to statistics the colleges provided to SUNY.
Some higher education leaders said the pandemic might be a final straw in determining whether all the area’s 19 colleges and universities can continue to operate, as the market for the students keeps shrinking.
Conversations among institutions about partnerships and mergers “are going to have to accelerate a bit” when the pandemic is under control, said Dennis DePerro, president of St. Bonaventure University.
“That will be the only key to allow some of the places to continue to persist,” he told The Buffalo News in October. “I do think that we are going to see the closure of some institutions over the next 10 to 20 years. We have a large number of institutions in this market and I think we will see that here, unfortunately.”