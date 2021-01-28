Colleges and universities won't easily shrug off pandemic's impact

As bad as last year was for the bottom lines of most colleges and universities, fiscal damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on higher education is expected to linger long after the virus is under control.

The American Council on Education estimated that Covid-19 cost colleges and universities nationwide $120 billion in new expenses and lost revenues so far. The State University of New York system estimated its pandemic costs at $400 million, including more than $30 million spent on testing. The most recent federal stimulus bill provided roughly $23 billion for higher education and student aid, not nearly enough to fill the gap, according to higher education advocates.

Lost revenues on campuses stemmed primarily from near universal enrollment declines. In addition, because of the broad use of online instruction and restrictions on student gatherings, fewer students last year lived in residence halls, parked on campus and ate in campus dining halls – all of which are big auxiliary money makers at most colleges and universities.

But what’s making many college and university leaders especially anxious are the unknowns going forward. There are no guarantees revenues will rebound in fall 2021, even if enough Americans get vaccinated against the virus by then.

Signs so far are worrisome.