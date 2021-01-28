Bill Maggio: Pandemic won't stop rise of Buffalo's startups, Medical Campus

We're going to be coming out of a surge in late winter. I would anticipate, by the early to midspring, that we will begin a very broad-based vaccination process. And I think it will be well into the second, and well into the third, quarter until people really start to feel comfortable again. We're looking at another four months of some really difficult times in this community. And, after that, we're going to start to see a real acceleration into that momentum that I talked about. And I think we won't be talking about whether or not Western New York will be successful in turning this recession around in 2022. We're going to be witnessing it way before then. And it's my hope that we will be having a 43North event at Shea's with 3,000 people in that room sometime in late fall 2021. That is our goal.