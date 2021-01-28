Barbara O'Brien: Five ways education may change after Covid-19

Covid-19 forced everyone, from students to teachers to administrators, to step out of their comfort zones.

Most were unprepared for the abrupt closing of schools last March. Some schools did not have enough computers for every child, and not all families had access to the internet for online classes.

"It essentially forced every single teacher to get online and use technology because that was the only way they could reach their students," said Michael Drezek, district technology integrator at Lake Shore Central School District. "What this has done in terms of Covid, it really has just pushed it forward on a large scale."

And learning will never be the same.

Using technology

When schools closed last year at the beginning of the pandemic, some teachers had an easier time than others pivoting to virtual learning.

"There’s a little bit of the luck of the draw between students who have tech-savvy teachers and those who do not," said Steve Graser, director of professional development and instructional technology resources with Erie 1 BOCES.

But after the past year, more will get lucky as most teachers expanded their technology knowledge.