Banking of the future is here: The ATMs talk, but customers seek branches for life moments

"The pandemic accelerated consumers' move to digital and much of this adoption, we believe, is permanent," Gorman said at the Goldman Sachs conference. In the third quarter, first-time digital deposits at Key tripled.

About 60% of Key's clients are now digitally active, Gorman said. He previously estimated the pandemic had accelerated Key's digital transformation by as much as five years.

Other banks also say their own investments in technology are paying off, as customers conduct an increasing number of transactions electronically. They turned to digital alternatives like never before, and banks aren't expecting that trend to fade away even as the pandemic recedes.

More mergers?

Time will tell if, after the pandemic, more banks decide they are better off being sold than staying independent.

M&T is constantly a source of speculation as a potential buyer. M&T for years was making acquisitions, but hasn't made such a deal since agreeing to buy New Jersey-based Hudson City in 2012. (The bank completed the deal in 2015, following delays due to regulatory issues.)

René Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, didn't tip his hand about M&T's plans in comments at a Goldman Sachs presentation.