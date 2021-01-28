Banking of the future is here: The ATMs talk, but customers seek branches for life moments

The Covid-19 pandemic changed how many people do their banking, and the industry will probably never be the same.
Many banks temporarily restricted access to their branch lobbies last year, requiring customers to make appointments. Meanwhile, digital transactions exploded.
What will banking look like after the pandemic? Here are some trends to watch for:
• Many banks will shrink their branch networks.
• Some banks will add branches, in strategically sensible spots.
• The purpose of branches will continue to evolve, with greater emphasis on customer meetings.
• Digitalization will be more important.
• Bank consolidation could resume.
Smaller networks
Branch consolidation was a story last year. Northwest Bank closed one of every five of its branches, including three in the Buffalo area. Five Star Bank closed six branches last year and one early this year, although it didn't close any in the Buffalo area.
KeyBank plans to close more branches this year, but hasn't specified how the Buffalo area might be affected. Key has the most branches of any bank in the region.
In recent years, Key has consolidated an average of 2% to 3% of its branches annually. "We plan to accelerate this pace in 2021," said Christopher Gorman, the bank's chairman and CEO, at a Goldman Sachs presentation.
In short, many banks are looking to trim costs and constantly evaluate how big of a branch network they need.
New, strategic branches
Amid the closings, there are openings.
Five Star plans to open two more Buffalo locations this spring, in South Buffalo and the Elmwood Village. The Warsaw-based bank is determined to make greater inroads in urban centers like Buffalo and Rochester.
Evans Bank is preparing to add an East Side branch, in the Westminster Commons development. “We believe that this project will play an integral role in the renaissance of the East Side," said David Nasca, Evans' president and CEO.
Alden State Bank has revived plans for a third location, in Clarence, scheduled to open this spring.
Bank on Buffalo this month was preparing to open a new branch in Amherst, the 11th in its network. The bank, a division of CNB Financial, is also developing plans for a smaller branch at the Northland complex on the East Side later this year.
Martin Griffith, Bank on Buffalo's president, said some might have assumed the bank would slow the growth of its branch network after acquiring the Bank of Akron last year. "Nothing could be further from the truth," he said. "We're moving forward on future branch site selections right now."
Griffith said Bank on Buffalo needs more deposits to fuel its expected loan growth, and branches are essential to collecting deposits.
New-look branches
New branches tend to have fewer teller windows, more places for customers to meet with staff, and less overall space.
Banks are adapting to how customers use branches. KeyBank's Gorman said customers still look to branches for "moment of truth" situations, to meet with advisers about sending a child to college, buying a home or planning retirement.
Bank on Buffalo built a brand-new branch in Niagara Falls and opened it just over a year ago. It's about 2,800 square feet, smaller than the 4,000 or 5,000 square-foot branches of the past.
"If we can cut down the size of an office, that doesn't mean that we're reducing the services," Griffith said. Bank on Buffalo has also installed enhanced ATMs, allowing customers to talk to a live employee on the screen during extended hours.
Digital explosion
The Covid-19 pandemic drove home how important it was for banks to have a competitive digital product, as customers conducted more transactions from phones, tablets and computers. Banks without a good digital product risked getting left behind.
"The pandemic accelerated consumers' move to digital and much of this adoption, we believe, is permanent," Gorman said at the Goldman Sachs conference. In the third quarter, first-time digital deposits at Key tripled.
About 60% of Key's clients are now digitally active, Gorman said. He previously estimated the pandemic had accelerated Key's digital transformation by as much as five years.
Other banks also say their own investments in technology are paying off, as customers conduct an increasing number of transactions electronically. They turned to digital alternatives like never before, and banks aren't expecting that trend to fade away even as the pandemic recedes.
More mergers?
Time will tell if, after the pandemic, more banks decide they are better off being sold than staying independent.
M&T is constantly a source of speculation as a potential buyer. M&T for years was making acquisitions, but hasn't made such a deal since agreeing to buy New Jersey-based Hudson City in 2012. (The bank completed the deal in 2015, following delays due to regulatory issues.)
René Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, didn't tip his hand about M&T's plans in comments at a Goldman Sachs presentation.
"I think the banking industry will continue to consolidate," he said. "At the heart of that consolidation in the long term will be your ability to win customers and have a good customer experience, and to keep pace with the investments that are necessary to do that."
Jones indicated M&T will stick with its pragmatic approach to deal-making.
"At the end of the day for us, we believe the primary asset in banking is the core checking account," he said. "We think there's lots of opportunity to take M&T Bank and our experience and what we do into communities that don't have an M&T Bank.
"We will continually look for partnerships that allow us to add value," Jones said. "But we won't go somewhere for the sake of going there. It has to be a place where we can add value."
Matt Glynn