Essex Homes set to open new model in Lewiston’s Essex Ridge community

“The model represents the first of 36 new homesites available to build on as part of Phase I,” says Henderson. “All plans feature open floor layouts, optional second floors (except Berkley) two or three bedrooms, two full baths, full basements, rear-covered patios, 2.5-car garages, and an array of luxury amenities.”

Homeowner association (HOA) services include grass cutting, fertilization, landscaping, and snow plowing for a modest monthly fee. Home prices begin in the $400K’s. We expect this project to have an economic impact of over $40M upon construction completion.

The Patios at Essex Ridge development is located near to the original Nanula family homestead in Lewiston, NY, formerly owned by patriarch, Savino P. Nanula, a long-time resident and former Chairman/CEO of Tops Markets, LLC. All four Nanula sons, Phil, Paul, Steven and former NYS Senator, Anthony Nanula, reside and work within Western New York, sharing in numerous business holdings and interests, including real estate.