Essex Homes set to open new model in Lewiston’s Essex Ridge community

Essex Homes of WNY has announced that a new model home at 5194 Bridle Path Lane will open this fall within The Patios at Essex Ridge, a private, luxury patio home development located on Upper Mountain Rd. and Bronson Dr. in Lewiston, NY.
The announcement was made by Philip J. Nanula, president & CEO of Essex Homes.
“The Eastbrook is the largest of five, distinctive patio home plans available to be built within Essex Ridge,” says Scott Henderson, Regional Sales Manager with Essex Homes. “At over 2,100 sq.ft., this elegant, two-bedroom, two-bath model with den offers a spacious layout and features an array of luxury amenities, exquisite products and finishes.”
An attractive exterior features vinyl shake siding and applied stone front elevation, a covered front porch, and a front door with decorative glass. The welcoming foyer showcases first floor 9’ ceilings and an octagonal-shaped, box ceiling foyer adorned by elegant crown molding and chair rail. Just off the foyer is a classic den with double French doors accentuated by crown molding and chair rail. Elegant hardwood, ceramic tile, and luxury carpeted floors are also featured throughout.
Just beyond the den is a spacious guest bedroom with a full bath situated off a short hallway that
leads to a formal dining room showcasing elegant chair rail together with attractive shadow boxes.
Featured in this new model is a large great room debuting a cathedral ceiling (an optional feature in all Eastbrook plans) and showcasing an elegant gas fireplace accentuated by decorative stone and a “floating” mantle.
Adjacent to the great room is a convenient dinette with a sliding glass door to the rear-covered porch, and opposite the dinette sits a contemporary kitchen featuring a raised island breakfast bar with quartz countertops, 36” tall kitchen cabinets, and an attractive, ceramic tile backsplash. An elegant, first-floor primary suite with a spacious walk-in closet, features a glamour bath with quartz countertops and a glass-enclosed, spa-like, tile shower.
The remaining spaces of the main floor plan include a convenient first floor laundry, a mudroom with built-in bench and coat rack, and an expansive basement. Additional amenities include a three-car, front load garage that will be utilized as a selection center for the convenience of Essex customers.
The Patios at Essex Ridge offers condominium status and consists of 88 tree-lined homesites on a 50+ acre parcel of land as part of a comprehensive, three-phased development project.
“The model represents the first of 36 new homesites available to build on as part of Phase I,” says Henderson. “All plans feature open floor layouts, optional second floors (except Berkley) two or three bedrooms, two full baths, full basements, rear-covered patios, 2.5-car garages, and an array of luxury amenities.”
Homeowner association (HOA) services include grass cutting, fertilization, landscaping, and snow plowing for a modest monthly fee. Home prices begin in the $400K’s. We expect this project to have an economic impact of over $40M upon construction completion.
The Patios at Essex Ridge development is located near to the original Nanula family homestead in Lewiston, NY, formerly owned by patriarch, Savino P. Nanula, a long-time resident and former Chairman/CEO of Tops Markets, LLC. All four Nanula sons, Phil, Paul, Steven and former NYS Senator, Anthony Nanula, reside and work within Western New York, sharing in numerous business holdings and interests, including real estate.
According to Henderson, until the Lewiston model at 5194 Bridle Path Lane is complete and open for viewing to the public, interested parties may visit the Eastbrook patio home model located at 9072 Bancroft Drive within Essex Greens at Waterford, which is located off Dana Maria Parkway, just east of Transit Rd., past the intersection of Roll and Shimerville Roads in Clarence.
The model is open daily from 1-5 p.m., and closed Thursdays and Fridays. For more information contact Scott Henderson, Regional Sales Mgr. at 716.725.7577 or shenderson@essexhomeswny.com.
Founded in 1992 by the Nanula family, Essex Homes of WNY has built over 2,000 single-family homes, patio homes, and villas across WNY in communities including Amherst, Clarence, East Aurora, Lancaster, Lewiston, Grand Island, Hamburg, and Orchard Park.