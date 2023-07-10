Don Reinhoudt set his first record at birth. He would set many more.

He weighed in at 11 pounds, 8 ounces at Dunkirk’s Brooks Memorial Hospital in 1945; they said then he was the biggest baby ever born there. He was pronounced dead a week ago at the same hospital, now known as Brooks-TLC, following a one-vehicle crash of his 2019 Jeep. He was 78.

The headline on his obituary in The Buffalo News noted that Reinhoudt was “once renowned as World’s Strongest Man.” Mitch Gerber read that obit online with sadness. He had written a feature story about Reinhoudt for Buffalo Fan, a long-gone sports magazine, in 1975.

“I still remember what a sweet, well-spoken guy he was,” Gerber says. (He lives these days in Rockville, Md., but his heart is ever in Buffalo.) He keeps a set of the Buffalo Fan magazines that he worked on as a writer and editor in the mid-1970s, and he quickly retrieved the one with the story about Reinhoudt in it.

Think of Gerber’s story as a time capsule that captures the larger-than-life legend of a mild-mannered accountant in Chautauqua County who set so many powerlifting records that it is hard to keep track of them all.

The headline of the long-ago story asked: “Is Don Reinhoudt the Strongest Man in the World?” It is a question that would be settled four years later, in 1979, when he won that very title on CBS.

“I’ve never thought much about being the strongest man in the world,” Reinhoudt said in the magazine. “Am I? I don’t know. How do you measure strength? It’s like speed — someone may be the fastest in the 100-yard dash, but not the mile. It depends on what measure you use.

“Actually, it doesn’t matter that much to me anyway. I’m doing something I enjoy doing and I’m good at it. That’s enough for me.”

The story noted that Reinhoudt regularly ate five hamburgers at lunch, drank two gallons of milk each day, and polished off seven to nine gallons of ice cream each week.

“Eating like that keeps Don’s weight around 360 pounds,” Gerber wrote, “but he doesn’t look an ounce over 300.”

Reinhoudt picked up weightlifting at Fredonia High School, where he played football and other sports. He got into more serious weightlifting when he played football at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. It wasn’t until after college that he tried powerlifting. He was lifting weights at the YMCA when he noticed other lifters doing bench presses.

“That’s powerlifting, not weightlifting,” Reinhoudt said. “It looked interesting, so I tried it myself.”

He set his first powerlifting world record in 1971 and won his first national and world titles in 1973. Through the years he set world records in each of the sport’s disciplines: bench press, squat lift and dead lift.

“It’s the first record I’ll remember the rest of my life,” Reinhoudt said in Buffalo Fan. “It was in Erie, and I squat lifted 852 pounds. When they announced it was a record, I felt tears in my eyes.”

His parents had not approved of their son’s obsession until then. “I’m a bullheaded guy,” he said. “I wouldn’t have stopped anyway.”

The International Powerlifting Federation named Reinhoudt a Top 10 Strongman of the 20th century, and he’s in more sports halls of fame than you can name, including Greater Buffalo’s and Chautauqua County’s.

The county was his home from first breath to last. At one point he had an offer to make good money in pro wrestling, but that would have meant leaving home; he turned it down.

Gerber discovered stashed inside his copy of the magazine a typewritten thank-you note from Reinhoudt. The letterhead styled him not as the world’s strongest man, but as Donald C. Reinhoudt, public accountant, 131½ Temple St., Fredonia.

“From the bottom of my heart and my family’s, I want to thank you very much for spending the time you did with me and for doing the article,” the letter said. “You put down the words the way I feel them inside me.”

Funny that Reinhoudt should put it that way: Feelings inside were the secret to his success.

“You’ve got to psych yourself up,” he told Gerber. “Some guys holler before they lift. I just stand at the weight and bring myself ‘up’ inside my head. You have to know you can lift it.

“When you’ve got that weight in your hands, it becomes your whole world. Your thoughts don’t come in words. The need to control the weight fills your whole mind, your body.

“It’s all there is.”