Erik Brady: Bisons' move to Trenton leaves Buffalo baseball legend Jeff Manto out at home

Jeff Manto lives on the Delaware River in Bristol, Pa. From his living room, he can look across to Burlington, N.J., which is next door to Trenton, which is the new interim home of the Buffalo Bisons.

Normally this would give him cause for joy: Manto is a Bisons legend. But he tells me he is to be introduced Monday as manager of the Trenton Thunder, which begins play in May in the MLB Draft League. And now the Thunder will have to find somewhere else to call home.

“How’s that for irony?” Manto says. “I’m the guy getting bumped.”

Buffalo, you might say, is stealing his Thunder.

“If it was anybody but the Bisons,” he says, “I’d be mad about it.”

As it is, he can’t help being happy. Here is a guy who played in parts of 11 major league seasons, and for 15 minor league teams, and who treasures his time in Buffalo most of all.

“From the ownership to the front office to the fans, Buffalo is home to phenomenal people, inside and out,” he says. “I don’t have anything bad to say about anything or anybody in Buffalo. They treat you as people first, not as players first. And it’s always nice to go to the ballpark knowing you are going to be treated with respect.”