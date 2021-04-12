Erik Brady: Bisons' move to Trenton leaves Buffalo baseball legend Jeff Manto out at home

Jeff Manto lives on the Delaware River in Bristol, Pa. From his living room, he can look across to Burlington, N.J., which is next door to Trenton, which is the new interim home of the Buffalo Bisons.
Normally this would give him cause for joy: Manto is a Bisons legend. But he tells me he is to be introduced Monday as manager of the Trenton Thunder, which begins play in May in the MLB Draft League. And now the Thunder will have to find somewhere else to call home.
“How’s that for irony?” Manto says. “I’m the guy getting bumped.”
Buffalo, you might say, is stealing his Thunder.
“If it was anybody but the Bisons,” he says, “I’d be mad about it.”
Fear not, Buffalo. The greatest shot in men’s NCAA basketball tournament history still belon…
As it is, he can’t help being happy. Here is a guy who played in parts of 11 major league seasons, and for 15 minor league teams, and who treasures his time in Buffalo most of all.
“From the ownership to the front office to the fans, Buffalo is home to phenomenal people, inside and out,” he says. “I don’t have anything bad to say about anything or anybody in Buffalo. They treat you as people first, not as players first. And it’s always nice to go to the ballpark knowing you are going to be treated with respect.”
Trenton didn’t get much respect from Major League Baseball when a realignment of the minor leagues eliminated the Class AA team there. Then, when MLB formed its new draft league for developing players for the minors, Trenton got one of those teams. Its name is the Trenton Thunder, same name as the old team in the Eastern League.
The Bisons’ home jerseys in Trenton will say Thunder, and their road jerseys will say Bisons. Heck, why not combine the two and call them the Thundering Herd? (Apologies to Marshall University.)
The Bisons are heading to Trenton because the Blue Jays are coming to Buffalo because they can’t yet play in Toronto. All this leaves Manto’s team homeless in a ballpark version of musical chairs.
The people you see on TV are often not the same in person. Rick was the same guy, always.
“I hear we might play at Rider,” he says of the university near Trenton that plays in the same league with Canisius and Niagara. “But nothing is official yet.”
The Thunder’s first game is May 24, at home, wherever that turns out to be. The Bisons’ first game is May 4, at Arm & Hammer Park, which is on the Delaware River.
“If I had a boat,” Manto says, “I could sail there.”
In Buffalo, he was known for his tape-measure home runs – 79 of them in 276 games across four seasons of the 1990s. Now it is just a few Mantoan blasts down the Delaware from his home to home plate.
So will he be there for the Bisons’ home-away-from-home opener against the Worcester Red Sox on May 4?
“Hell, yeah,” he says.
Maybe they can make it up to him by having him throw out the first pitch.
Paul Wieland is the sort of guy who thinks April Fools’ Day is a holiday worth celebrating.
In one 54-game stretch of 1997, Jeff Manto played like Mickey Mantle: He socked 20 home runs, rallying the Bisons from 4 1/2 games behind to 7 1/2 ahead in the American Association East. Then, on Aug. 1, he got called up by the Cleveland Indians.
He was on their active roster when they lost the World Series, though he didn’t play. He played with the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies, the World Series runner-up, though he was not on the active roster during the playoffs. And he played briefly for the 1999 New York Yankees, who would go on to win the World Series.
“Yeah, I was a part of all that, and that was great,” Manto says. “But it’s hard because I didn’t have a chance to make an impact on those teams the way I did in Buffalo. I was treated nice in the big leagues, I really was. But it wasn’t as personal, and as personable, as it was in Buffalo.
“That was a real relationship. In the big leagues, there was a relationship, but nothing quite as intimate as what I felt in Buffalo.”
He loves Buffalo, and Buffalo loves him back. The Bisons have three retired numbers in their history: Ollie Carnegie, Luke Easter – and you know who.
That makes Manto the only player from the modern era so honored. And now the team that honors him is evicting him.
Irony rarely comes more neatly packaged. Like a close play at the plate, Manto is out at home.