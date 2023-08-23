Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland's permanent representative to the United Nations, will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in Damon Auditorium in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

Szczerski, who has served as Poland's Secretary of State at the Chancellery of the President, chief of the Cabinet of the President and head of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery, will discuss "The Barometer of Freedom," the role of Poland and Central Europe in geopolitics.

“I welcome Ambassador Szczerski to Erie County and look forward to hearing his discussion, which is timely given the situation in Ukraine right now," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. "His insights and perspective come from years of high-level governmental service paired with a deep educational background, so his presentation is sure to be engaging and thought-provoking.”

Szczerski also served as Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2007-08, followed by work at the Office of the Committee for European Integration. The ambassador has been a member of the Civil Service Council to the Prime Minister and a Deputy to the Polish Sejm (lower house of Parliament).

In January 2015, he became the representative of the Polish Parliament at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He is also an affiliated scholar of the Jagiellonian University and has twice been deputy director of the University’s Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations.

The free event is presented by Erie County and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library in partnership with the General Pulaski Association, Daemen University, the WNY Chapter of the Kosciuszko Foundation and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. There will be a question and answer period following the ambassador’s discussion. To attend, visit Ambassador.eventbrite.com for security and seating accommodations.