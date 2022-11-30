Erie County Holding Center inmate dies; officials offer few details

An Erie County Holding Center inmate died on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office acknowledged Wednesday.

Dead is William B. Henley, a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police as he wielded a baseball bat in 2020, according to an attorney for the latter Henley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The late William B. Henley, 57, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on weapons charges Saturday and placed in the downtown jail soon after.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman, Scott Zylka, said county officials notified Henley's family, as well as the state Attorney General's Office and the state Commission of Correction. The commission investigates in-custody deaths in New York. Zylka refused to provide other details about Henley.

An Erie County inmate died every six months, on average, during the more than 16 years that Timothy B. Howard served as sheriff. That rate has so far continued under Howard’s successor, John C. Garcia.

This is the second death of a Holding Center inmate since the start of this year, when Garcia took office. Sean Riordan, 30, died in June after his heart stopped while inside the jail.