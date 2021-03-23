Woof of glee: First Buffalo-area dog bar prepares to open

Get ready to share the spotlight, cat cafés. The dog bar has arrived.
Barkology, purported to be the Buffalo area's first indoor-outdoor dog bar, is aiming to open April 10 at 4939 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, in the Sky Harbor plaza not far from the intersection with Transit Road.
Megan Sitarek is Barkology's sole owner, and her fiancé Steven Morlock has contributed significantly to the project, including handling publicity.
"We're starting the business because we have a lot of passion and like the aspect of having a few drinks and not feeling guilty for leaving the dog at home," said Morlock, who owns two dogs – Jack, a Goldendoodle and Nala, a Shiba Inu – with Sitarek, that the couple takes nearly everywhere. "They're like our kids," he added.
The 6,000 square-foot warehouse has an attached 3,000 square-foot fenced-in yard, both set back from the road – a bonus for safety reasons. Barkology's capacity is expected to be roughly 75 to 100 people at 75% capacity, the state's new limit during Covid-19 reopening, and can accommodate 35 to 40 dogs. Between 12 to 15 patrons can sit at the 25-foot bar at 100%.
"Dogs need to have socialization with other dogs and this will be the best place, even on a rainy day when it's cold, they can still be playing and getting out their agility," Morlock said.
A breakdown of what Barkology will offer:
• Doggy day care using the indoor and outdoor spaces, from 7 a.m. until after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Memberships, for which early registration is underway, come in different packages and include a meet-and-greet, with cost estimates ranging from $26 to $30 per day.
• Nights and weekends for the public: After day care hours are done, Barkology transitions into a public space with both the indoor and outdoor dog parks from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. A day pass for the public time runs for $10 per dog, with discounts for a second dog. Patrons can come and go as they please that evening or weekend day. For those who plan on attending the non-day care hours with some regularity, a monthly membership for nights and weekends costs $30.
• The bar-café area, which includes a 25-foot indoor bar and beer garden outside with cornhole and life-size Connect 4, is separated by a garage door that can be raised in warm weather. Its prime time is nights and weekends. This area is also open to people who aren't bringing a dog – which does not require a day pass or membership – and might be interested in having a beer and appetizer while watching others' dogs gallivant and mingle.
The park's main attractions are off-leash areas to explore both inside and outside, with leashed dogs permitted in the bar area. Agility props, climate control and a social area are the indoor perks. An outdoor canopy and trellis, agility props and toys, and lights create a welcoming atmosphere outside on 2,700 square-feet of canine turf. The artificial grass is treated with Got Pee?, an antibacterial and germicidal cleaner that also stifles odors. The turf has been cut into large circles, surrounded by gravel zones.
Morlock said all Barkology employees will be certified for dog CPR, while the owners will be Pet Tech certified by the end of April, around when they'll begin offering dog training classes. Employees monitoring the off-leash areas will wield whistles to break up any potential spats, and an air horn on site will separate dogs should any major incident occur. Resting stations, primarily for doggy day care, can also help dogs cool down separately in the case of a tussle.
[Related: Cats and dogs are a furry antidote for some stuck at home in pandemic]
Barkology's beer menu will feature eight local taps and domestic bottles. Resurgence, Ellicottville Brewing and Southern Tier will have a presence on draft. Morlock and Sitarek are working to also secure kegs from Britesmith and Thin Man. Similar to many of Buffalo's recent downtown bars, Barkology's bar will boast garage doors to open on nice days.
The food offerings will focus on appetizers such as charcuterie boards, chips and guacamole, and hummus and pita dip, as well as a line of panini with dog-inspired names. The Italian Greyhound will feature Italian deli meats like salami, while the Good Boy unites turkey and Swiss cheese. A margherita panini – with tomato, cheese and basil pesto – represents a vegetarian option. On weekends, a coffee bar with danishes and pastries will greet the morning crowd.
The idea to design a dog bar was sparked by an experience at an area dog park on a dreary, muddy day, when Morlock remembered thinking, "Wow, this kind of stinks." The couple began brainstorming a better experience for both dogs and their owners, using several dog bars in the South, where they're more common, as a model.