Woof of glee: First Buffalo-area dog bar prepares to open

"Dogs need to have socialization with other dogs and this will be the best place, even on a rainy day when it's cold, they can still be playing and getting out their agility," Morlock said.

A breakdown of what Barkology will offer:

• Doggy day care using the indoor and outdoor spaces, from 7 a.m. until after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Memberships, for which early registration is underway, come in different packages and include a meet-and-greet, with cost estimates ranging from $26 to $30 per day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Nights and weekends for the public: After day care hours are done, Barkology transitions into a public space with both the indoor and outdoor dog parks from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. A day pass for the public time runs for $10 per dog, with discounts for a second dog. Patrons can come and go as they please that evening or weekend day. For those who plan on attending the non-day care hours with some regularity, a monthly membership for nights and weekends costs $30.