WIVB-TV adds new morning reporter; WHTT-FM names Bill Lacy's morning replacement

The replacements for WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV reporter Jhas Williams and WHTT-FM (104.1) morning personality Bill Lacy have been named.

Chelsea Lovell arrives Aug. 15 as Williams’ replacement on "Wake Up!" as morning traffic anchor and reporter. She comes from the Nexstar station shuttle in Elmira, WETM, where she has been the last two years. Williams left WIVB-WNLO without announcing her next move.

According to her WETM biography, Lovell is a Queens native and graduate of the University of Miami, where she majored in broadcast journalism with minors in public relations and dance.

The WIVB-WNLO combo still has a morning show vacancy as co-anchor Melanie Orlins left in June to become a morning anchor in Charleston, S.C. Since Orlins' departure co-anchor Kelsey Anderson primarily has been working with Chris Horvatits or Abby Fridmann.

Joe Abouzeid, the general manager of the two Buffalo Nexstar stations, said the decision on a new "Wake Up!" co-anchor will be made in conjunction with the recently hired news director, Brianne Betts. She arrives Aug. 22.

WETM has long been a farm team of sorts for the Buffalo station. WIVB’s recent hires from the Elmira station include 4 and 7 p.m. weekday co-anchor Jordan Norkus and reporter Tara Lynch.

Cumulus Media, which owns WHTT-FM, announced that Western New York native Laura Daniels has been named morning host for the classic hits station. She begins the 6 to 10 a.m. shift on Aug. 19.

Lacy, the Hall of Fame morning personality, retired in late May, ending his 50-year radio career. He had been at 104.1 for 20 years and before that had a memorable 16-year run as the WBEN morning man.

Daniels was morning host for WMSX-FM in Buffalo from 2012-2017. She also worked for a variety of Albany radio stations for 15 years.

Daniels, who earned a bachelor's degree in Interpersonal Communications from SUNY Fredonia, also is a voiceover talent and copywriter.

In a release, Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said “We’re lucky to have found a talent like Laura to move into mornings on WHTT. She’s fun, she’s entertaining, and she’s Buffalo through and through. I think Classic Hits listeners will love her on the ride to work!”

In the same release, Laura Daniels said: “I'm so excited to return to my passion in an industry I spent more than half my life in! Radio personalities are the original 'content creators' and radio is the last remaining free medium. Buffalo is my home, and I can't wait to share real life, real stories and my own brand of fun ridiculousness with Western New York again.”

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) title victory Tuesday that earned the University at Buffalo alumni team called Blue Collar U $1 million to distribute among players and coaches had a 1.5 local rating on ESPN. That represents about 10,000 households watching. Blue Collar U defeated Americana for Autism, 89-67 in the final.