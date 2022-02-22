Winter walks brings wonders, fresh-air workouts

Outdoor winter exercise – walking, specifically – on carefully chosen weather days (avoiding those hovering in the single digits) may include spectacular sights, sounds and sensations. The light is cinematic, the snow crunches underfoot and the air is crisp.
You may also earn a winter-walking badge of honor: vibrant, rosy cheeks.
Winter officially ends on March 20, when the vernal/spring equinox happens: The sun will be sneaking back into the position directly above Earth's equator, warming up our days and nights. And, as we know in the 716, we can have some wintry weather conditions defying neat, seasonal borders. In other words, there is ample time to plan some prime cold-weather walks and hikes.
Layering of clothing, ensuring that extremities stay warm, is essential for the most enjoyable winter walking, as important as selection of location for the day's adventure and exercise. It's advisable to have a way to cover one's face with a scarf or neck gaiter and keeping hands warm. Remember sunscreen (the sun shines all year) and sunglasses that not only filter UV rays, but protect eyes from chilly wind.
For staying vertical and avoiding possible injury by slipping on ice, boots with solid traction or slip-on ice cleats are also suggested. Invest in a pair of Yaktrax (widely available) or any other ice cleats that will provide added grip on snow and ice for $20. Thermal cold-weather insoles are another easy add-on to amplify warmth to any pair of boots already waiting for a good walk.
Following are five walks of varying length, location and degree of difficulty. Some are flat and easy, while others involve traversing natural settings that are more wild and are not manicured. One is mid-city, while another is a visit to a historical wonder that should not just be for entertaining out-of-town guests. If you don't get out while there's still snow on the ground, no worries. All of these walks work year-round and provide a changing scenery by the season.
720 Center St., East Aurora
Owens Falls Sanctuary is a miracle of sorts: Until it's been hiked, you cannot imagine that such a gorgeous and pure place exists within a neighborhood. Plus, it's not too far from the bustling East Aurora business distract.
Look for the sanctuary's tiny sign along Center Street, at the edge of its small parking lot. A sole pathway leads into the adjacent forest. No dogs are allowed in this 57-acre park.
About four minutes after walking the trail, the traffic sounds emanating from Center Street evaporate and the sounds of the wind, Mann's Creek and waterfalls take over the airwaves. The trail begins flat and, depending on the air temperature, can be icy in spots. There is a curve to the right along a ridge and the first sighting of the waterfalls and their frozen, icy edges are breathtaking.
There are benches along the trail, bolted in place for the best views over the ridge before a gentle downhill toward the creek that is partially frozen over in winter. In spring, on some days, it's possible to cross the creek by stepping over rocks gingerly, but in winter a hiker will have to be satisfied with the distant view of the gorgeous waterfalls, a possible sighting of a bounding white-tailed deer and beautiful natural juxtapositions like ice on a broken branch or a leaf perfectly at the center of a couple of animal tracks.
1200 Fuhrmann Blvd.
Another local sanctuary, Tifft Nature Preserve was opened the same year as the U.S. bicentennial. The land has a dense history. It was once a farm, a rail yard and a dump. It has 264 reclaimed bountiful acres of looping trails, ponds and boardwalks near Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an easy destination from the city and several suburbs.
Hiking is good here any time of year. During winter, Tifft is busy daily with hikers, cross-country skiers and snowshoers. Snowshoes may be rented from the visitor center, where trail maps are posted. Signs at trailheads repeat that dogs and bicycles are not allowed.
Tifft trails can be icy when the temperature dips low and its website will post a red header stating the conditions are slippery. When this is the case, slip on boot studs or wait to walk on a warmer day.
There are regularly scheduled full moon hikes throughout the year, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and led by a guide along the flat Tifft trails, and up its hills with views of Outer Harbor. Advance registration is required for these ticketed walks that cost $7 per person – capacity is limited.
2001 Union Road, West Seneca
The parkland at Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center is a great walking destination with its views of Buffalo Creek and is open dawn to dusk year-round. Pro tip: Mid-winter mounds of snow obscure the entrance to the parking lot. You'll think the parking lot is close to the Art Center (now under renovation), but it's down Race Street.
The Creek Walk Trail follows the nearby waterway and all the flat trails loop back to the parking lot in this compact – yet satisfying – winter walk destination. (The trails total about 2 miles.) Throughout the park and along several pathways, are benches, bridges over wetlands and signs pointing out its various assets, like the site of small Middle Ebenezer Cemetery. A large pergola is structurally pretty among the leafless winter trees.
Re-creations of watercolors by famed artist Charles Burchfield, who lived with his family – and maintained a painting studio – nearby, are displayed throughout the park. Each reproduction gives an artwork's title, the year it was painted and notes on the artist's inspiration and creative process.
199 Lincoln Parkway
Hoyt Lake is within the northwestern portion of Buffalo's Delaware Park, a popular destination for walkers year-round. That's also true of the 1.1-mile loop around Hoyt Lake.
The best way to access this path is behind Albright-Knox Art Gallery, on the Lincoln Parkway side and down the wide steps leading to the lake close to Marcy Casino and Terrace at Delaware Park restaurant. (Its address is given when pinpointing an address for Hoyt Lake.)
For winter walks it is perfect because it is level and paved all around, although some areas can become muddy during warmer, thawing days. For days under freezing, slip-on spikes are recommended.
Expect to see lots of fellow winter walk enthusiasts, birds (on one recent walk three pairs of cardinals were spotted) and beautiful views of the water. Part of the trail does parallel Delaware Avenue's famed S-curves, where traffic whirrs along.
24 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls (near the entrance to Goat Island) or 10 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls (Visitor Center)
Walks throughout Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest American state park, include stunning views of the upper rapids, wooded areas and the three famed cataracts. There is no off-season at Niagara Falls State Park, and winter offers incredible sights of frozen mist that coats trees in far less crowded vistas than in summertime. Locals should remember to add this park to their list of wintry walking destinations: It's not just for wowing out-of-towners.
Pathways are paved, level and accessible from the park entrance to Goat Island, or near the parking lot off of Prospect Street in the northernmost section of the park. Leashed dogs are welcomed at Niagara Falls State Park; all pets must be up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
Sites to trek toward include Terrapin Point near Horseshoe Falls, Three Sisters Island with views of the Canadian rapids and Central Woodlands Trails in the center of Goat Island. It's possible to hike around Goat Island's circumference (follow signs to the well-marked central parking lot on the island), and the flat walkway is a total of 1.8 miles.