Winter walks bring wonders, fresh-air workouts

Following are five walks of varying length, location and degree of difficulty. Some are flat and easy, while others involve traversing natural settings that are more wild and are not manicured. One is mid-city, while another is a visit to a historical wonder that should not just be for entertaining out-of-town guests. If you don't get out while there's still snow on the ground, no worries. All of these walks work year-round and provide a changing scenery by the season.

720 Center St., East Aurora

Owens Falls Sanctuary is a miracle of sorts: Until it's been hiked, you cannot imagine that such a gorgeous and pure place exists within a neighborhood. Plus, it's not too far from the bustling East Aurora business distract.

Look for the sanctuary's tiny sign along Center Street, at the edge of its small parking lot. A sole pathway leads into the adjacent forest. No dogs are allowed in this 57-acre park.