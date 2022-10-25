Windy, fall days lure kitesurfers to the water

Scott Webb walks up the beach at Sunset Bay in Angola with his wife and 10-year-old son on a recent Sunday.

The wind is blowing, clouds loom. Only a handful of people are visible on the beach, even fewer in the water. Webb’s wife bought him a kitesurfing lesson as a birthday gift and conditions like these are perfect for learning.

Kitesurfers, also called kiteboarders, ride the waves by using a large kite to capture the wind and propel the board.

Gloomy days don’t drive kiters away – they lure them in. Wind and waves are the necessary supplies, and the geography around Lake Erie brings consistent, predictable waves down toward Buffalo. The lake starts out narrow in Toledo, Ohio, expands to 57 miles, then narrows again, pushing the wind into the Niagara River and creating strong, long waves.

“The kiteboarding is absolutely world class here in the fall,” said Kevin Cullen, Webb’s instructor, as he waited on the beach.

The proximity of Lake Erie to Buffalo and the surrounding area is another draw, said avid kitesurfer Scott Pearson, 72, who also enjoys the "ability to just become one with nature."

"During the biggest days, a storm day, heavy winds and big waves, it's just phenomenal to be out there,” Pearson said, adding another appeal of kiteboarding is that it's for a variety of ages.

“It includes all kinds of people, you got men and women. You got older people like myself, and you got young kids,” said Pearson.

Kitesurfing happens nearly year-round at several local spots, including Sunset Bay, the Town of Hamburg Beach, Woodlawn Beach State Park, Beaver Island State Park and even portions of the Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Kiteboarders also find waves across the border at Crystal Beach, Sherkston, Thunder Bay and Port Colborne, Ont., and in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

“We just go to different places based on what the wind is doing,” said Dr. Thomas J. Guttuso, a neurologist at UBMD and surfer for more than two decades.

Learning to surf

Webb’s family watches as he gets fitted in a wet suit, helmet and harness to hook into the kite. The lesson begins.

Surf instructors like Cullen, who co-owns SUP Erie Adventures with his wife, Christian Edie, offer lessons through the late summer, fall and winter.

“We get a lot of nice, warm, calm, mellow days in September and October,” Cullen said. Their building, a yellow shipping container located in Sunset Bay’s entrance, is filled with surfboards, wetsuits, ropes and equipment for a variety of water activities. They serve students who come from as far as Syracuse, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

A group of advanced kiters are building speed, jumping waves and soaring tens of feet in the air during Webb’s lesson.

“There's a meditative aspect to the whole thing,” said Dan Ryan, a kitesurfer for more than seven years and owner of a home-performance company.

Ryan started as a self-taught kiter, but advises newcomers to learn the proper technique, etiquette and safety procedures from a professional. “What I tried figuring out in two or three years, would have taken me less than one lesson,” he said.

Kitesurfing can be a lifelong activity and the demographics are wider than you might expect, with physical mobility being more important than strength.

“Kitesurfing has really been beneficial to my health,” said Pearson, who has been doing the activity for more than 20 years. “If you're in any kind of physical condition at all, go for it because it's only beneficial in the long run.”

Ryan agrees. “It can be as safe or as dangerous as you want it to be,” Ryan said, adding that simply riding the waves back and forth puts little stress on the body. However, trying big jumps and attempting new tricks carry far more risk.

Lessons to learn

Webb’s family watches as his lesson begins. Cullen starts on the beach with an equipment walk-through, covering the general layout and orientation of the kite and the importance of ensuring that the lines aren’t tangled. The lines from the kite connect to the control bar, and it continues down into a loop to hook into your harness.

“If you’re ever in trouble, just let go,” Cullen said, noting the control bar. Though the kite will still be attached, releasing the bar allows the kite to settle in the wind. In a worst-case scenario, such as your lines tangling or if you’re headed for dangerous terrain, there’s a quick-release pull to separate you from the kite.

With the basics covered, Webb helps Cullen launch the kite. They stay on the beach and Cullen demonstrates how to control the kite, moving it himself up and down and left to right with ease. He transfers the hook and control bar to Webb and keeps one hand on the bar. Soon, Webb fully takes over and they move into the water.

Once you understand how to fly the kite, Cullen said, getting up and riding the board becomes much less daunting.

The amount of time it takes for someone to become an independent kiter varies widely, Cullen noted. For those who do, the sport becomes almost addictive. Veteran kiters keep a close watch on weather forecasts and rush to the beach, often on short notice, when the waves are good.

“All you want to do is to get back on one of these waves and just experience it again,” Guttuso said.

Webb’s lesson ended before he could get up on the board. The wind gusts died down, making it more difficult to control the kite. As Webb climbed out of his wetsuit and rejoined his family, he had a taste of excitement and desire to get back on the water. “I'll be coming back next spring to give it a try,” Webb said. “I've got to do it, get that board on my feet.”

Where to get kitesurfing lessons

SUP Erie Adventures: 8934 Lake Shore Road, Angola, and 1028 South Shore Drive, Irving.

Lessons start at $150 (2 hours for 2-3 people); $175 private lesson

Lake Erie Watersports: 8140 Lake Shore Road, Angola

Lessons start at $150 (2 hours for 2 people)