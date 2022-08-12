Whitewater rafting: A guide to making a splash as a beginner

Picture this: You’re with five other folks seated on an inflatable, rubbery raft downstream on the gorgeous Genesee River.

Breaking over the crashing waters, your raft guide yells, “All forward.” That means it’s time for everyone to paddle pretty hard ahead as you find yourself in your first rapids.

As you see the crashing waves ahead, you momentarily stop rowing, and the guide urges, “Keep paddling.” You feel exhilarated as the entire raft somehow rides the rapids, spraying the front especially with river water and drenching your arms and feet. A total excitement-meets-a-"what just happened?" feeling washes over you, as you sail toward the next rapids straight ahead.

Whitewater rafting is a gorgeous experience – from the valleys and trees to rocky beaches and rolling waters – and an active, exerting, team-oriented activity.

Even if you've never done it, it's an adventure you can enjoy and it's not as scary as it looks.

“It’s generally less scary when they get out there than they thought it was going to be,” said Adirondack River Outfitters (ARO) Hudson River Manager Logan Edwards. “Most people that are very nervous … I would say nine out of 10 times, they are smiling and having a great time by the time they’re done with their first two rapids.”

ARO Black River Manager Chris Koll echoed a similar thought. “Enter with a sense of humor as well as a sense of adventure,” Koll said. “It’s rafting. It’s meant to be fun. Too many people take things way too seriously.”

As a good rule of thumb and answer to the age-old question of “Will I fall out of the raft?”: If you follow the instructions your guide tells you, you should be fine.

This especially applies to Class I and II rivers, a ranking system delineating water difficulty, ranging from I to VI.

● Class I: Ideal for beginners. Small waves, few obstructions and relatively low-risk if you fall out.

● Class II: A step up, but still great for novice rafters. Contain rapids, more obstructions and bigger waves.

● Class III: Intermediate-level currents with moderate waves, more obstructions and more maneuvering required.

● Class IV: More advanced, unpredictable rapids requiring skilled maneuvering to avoid hazards.

● Class V: Expert-level rapids can be violent and unpredictable, subjecting rafters to unavoidable waves and significant risk.

● Class VI: Picture Niagara Falls. No one should attempt these rivers, as rescue is usually difficult or impossible.

Let’s focus on Classes I and II, solid beginner-level rapids.

What to expect

First, be sure to make a reservation (see some suggestions below). On the day of your adventure, hydrate and eat a good breakfast. Trips are sometimes a few hours-plus long and require substantial physical exertion.

When you check in, the company will usually provide you with a wetsuit (if they have them), a helmet and life jacket – a must on the river. If you do fall out, you don't want to stand up because of the fast-moving current. Instead, a life jacket will help you float on your back until you’re close enough to the raft to be pulled back in.

Once you’re all suited up, you’ll go through safety training. The guides usually debrief you about how to stay in the boat, and especially, how to follow verbal instructions for paddling. Each guide has their own lingo for letting crew know when to row forward, left, right or when it’s time to hit the deck so you don’t fall out.

When you’re out there, expect to get wet. Even if you’ve chosen a Class I or II river, this is an activity that crashes over whitewater waves and you can expect water to crash into you from all sides. It’s not a good idea to bring electronics or, as a river guide recently told me, jewelry you like.

Between rapids, expect some of the most gorgeous scenery you might ever see.

In those moments, when your heart’s still pounding after the last rapid with your crew – usually six to a raft, plus the guide – you can breathe in the misty air, enjoy the sun warming the valley, and relax as gentle currents lap against your boat.

“[Rafting] found me, really, I would say,” Edwards said. “I fell right into it. I fell immediately in love, just was a child out there all over again – jumping up and down on the raft trying to make it splash more.”

A whitewater kayaker for 40 years, Koll said water sports become a “lifestyle.”

“There is an overwhelming obsession with understanding the river,” Koll said, “understanding how you navigate the river, understanding how to work its currents, understanding how it changes at different water levels, and an overwhelming pride in your ability to navigate a craft through some fairly challenging circumstances.”

Top spots for beginners

If you’re raring to get on the river, here are some recommendations of Class I and II outfitters nearby and a Class III/IV+, if you’re feeling adventurous.

Zoar Valley Canoe & Rafting Company, 11 S. Water St., Gowanda (716-410-2824)

River: Cattaraugus Creek

Class: I and II

Trip length: 1-2 hours

Season: Mid-March through May

Distance from Buffalo: 1 hour

Though the season is over for the year, this Zoar Valley outfitter offers gorgeous views of the Cattaraugus Creek, bald eagle sightings and extremely user-friendly rapids during its spring season.

Adventure Calls Outfitters

7051 Lower Falls Road, Letchworth State Park, Castile (888-270-2410)

River: Genesee River, Salmon River

Class: II

Trip length: 2½ hours

Season: April through October

Distance from Buffalo: 1 hour

This Letchworth State Park company is just the right level of adventure from its Class II rapids to the brief interlude where guests plunge into a water hole.

Sacandaga Outdoor Center

4162 Rockwell St., Hadley (518 696-7238)

River: Sacandaga River

Class: II & III

Trip length: 1-2 hours

Season: May through October

Distance from Buffalo: 5 hours

Water cannons and buckets are unique features on this trip, minutes from Lake George – a must-do if you’ve got a Finger Lakes vacation booked.

Adirondack River Outfitters

140 Newell St., Watertown (800-525-7238)

River: Black River

Class: III, IV+

Trip length: 1-2 hours

Season: May through October

Distance from Buffalo: 3½ hours

The Black River is for the more adventurous rafters with Class III and IV+ rapids that are sure to drench your whole crew.

A lifetime adventure

Wherever you decide, whitewater rafting is an adventure that stays with you for a lifetime – and might just get you hooked to go back for more.

“The nature of it, it’s just beautiful out there. It’s very easy to be in the moment, in the present,” Edwards said. “River people as a whole are an amazing community of people. Everyone’s always super friendly and upbeat usually, always trying to have fun, spread the love, very accepting as well of every color, creed, culture … It does become a network across the country.”

Dip your toe in the water with these beginner Class I or II options and see if it’s a bucket list item that sticks.

“It’s absolutely a truism that whitewater becomes a lifestyle – for kayakers, for guides, for people that are involved in the industry,” Koll said. “It’s a real compelling lifestyle in that you have a diverse cast of characters that is drawn from a complete range of demographics … It’s all one big mishmash that’s thrown in and drawn together by one common interest, which is being on the river. And once you get drawn into it, it’s something that you just do.”