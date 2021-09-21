Where to view Western New York foliage by car, train

It’s getting to be the most colorful time of the year as foliage is turning throughout New York State.
While the Adirondack region is rightly touted for its gorgeous foliage, we have plenty of stunning colors right in our own backyard or a quick ride away. Colors will soon be in full bloom in Western New York with peak season expected by mid- to late October. Check the fall foliage report released each Wednesday at iloveny.com.
By car
Here are five spots that are great foliage destinations by car.
Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park: It's one of the closest spots from Buffalo to enjoy panoramic fall displays. From the top of the sledding/toboggan hills, you can see brilliant foliage in the park and throughout vistas of Buffalo and the surrounding area.
Artpark, Lewiston: Known for artistic events and concerts throughout the summer, the Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park is also a lovely place for picnicking and leaf-peeping with its fabulous views of the Niagara Gorge.
Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Falls: The 109-acre state park, overlooking the Niagara Whirlpool and lower Niagara Gorge, has two levels to explore: a street level and river level. Both have impressive views of the foliage, along with the whirlpool and rapids. The street level also has a playground and picnic area. The river level is great for hiking.
Letchworth, Castile: Only an hour’s drive away, this is a favorite pilgrimage of leaf-peepers who annually visit “the Grand Canyon of the East” for its spectacular fall colors.
Ellicottville: A trip to this quaint skiing town is a triple bonus for fans of everything fall. In addition to the dazzling colors on the hills and ski slopes, the ride down Route 219 is just as impressive. Bring the kids and stop at nearby Pumpkinville in Great Valley. Ellicottville's annual Fall Festival is Oct. 9-10.
Foliage trains
Arcade and Attica Railroad, 287 Main St., Arcade
At nearly 2½ hours, this is a leisurely ride throughout Western New York hills. When you get to the halfway point of the ride, Curriers Station, you can depart the train for a self-guided tour and to take photos. There are kids activities and concessions, too.
Rides for all ages are Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17 with departures at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Special rides for senior citizens only are on Oct. 6 and 13 with departures at 1 p.m. Prices are $19-$22; ages 2 and younger are admitted free.
Buffalo Cattaraugus & Jamestown Railroad, 4 Scott St., Hamburg
Enjoy this ride to Eden Valley on a steam engine to see the foliage.
Dates are Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17 with departures at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18; ages 2 and younger are admitted free.
Medina Railroad Museum, 530 West Ave., Medina
This two-hour ride travels “through the wooden scenery and along the Erie Canal.” The train ride ticket includes admission to the museum, the largest railroad and toy train museum in the state.
Rides are Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and Oct. 28 with departures at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 3 p.m. First class ($37 with live music) and coach seating ($23 to $27) is available. Arrive one hour before departure. Food vendors are on site.