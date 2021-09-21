Where to view Western New York foliage by car, train

It’s getting to be the most colorful time of the year as foliage is turning throughout New York State.

While the Adirondack region is rightly touted for its gorgeous foliage, we have plenty of stunning colors right in our own backyard or a quick ride away. Colors will soon be in full bloom in Western New York with peak season expected by mid- to late October. Check the fall foliage report released each Wednesday at iloveny.com.

By car

Here are five spots that are great foliage destinations by car.

Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park: It's one of the closest spots from Buffalo to enjoy panoramic fall displays. From the top of the sledding/toboggan hills, you can see brilliant foliage in the park and throughout vistas of Buffalo and the surrounding area.

Artpark, Lewiston: Known for artistic events and concerts throughout the summer, the Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park is also a lovely place for picnicking and leaf-peeping with its fabulous views of the Niagara Gorge.