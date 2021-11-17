Where to shop for popular Buffalo-inspired gifts

Like Miller, Friona-Celani said her store is busy throughout the year, but especially the Monday after a Bills game.

“People may have come in for the game and want to go home with Buffalo gear,” she said.

What are her thoughts on why Buffalo items have become so popular?

“I’ve thought long and hard about this,” said Friona-Celani. “Looking back, people are nostalgic, but we didn’t have a lot to be proud of. I think people are tired of it. We are ready to forget about the past and have had enough already. We’re focused on the future.”

The people in the community are also what Friona-Celani thinks makes Buffalo items meaningful.

“Look at the benefits held in the area. They are mobbed with people trying to help. That doesn’t happen everywhere. We rally around our families, our neighbors, our teams,” she said. “We have amazing people who want to keep moving forward.”

Blasts from the past

While Friona-Celani's customers are looking forward, there is an entire new generation that can't get enough of the past, according to Kai Mikolajczak, co-owner of Queen City Vintage in North Buffalo.