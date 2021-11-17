Where to shop for popular Buffalo-inspired gifts

Eighteen years ago, Suzanne Miller could never have imagined her Bay-6 Buffalo Clothing Co., located in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca, was just the start of what has become an explosion of Buffalo-themed clothing, décor, home goods and more at shops throughout Western New York.
In short, all things Buffalo are hot at local retailers. In addition to Bay-6 there are many other stores devoted to Buffalo including Totally Buffalo that grew out of popular Buffalo-inspired pop-up shows hosted by a husband-and-wife team, Queen City Vintage opened by a trio of young men who have a love of vintage items, the multiple BFLO stores that live up to their name, and shops along Elmwood Avenue and other neighborhood shopping districts that stock items showing a love for the city. They all have one thing in common: A deep feeling of pride and love for the Buffalo area that has translated into a business as well.
Miller recalled her start, when she and her husband, Warren, noted there wasn’t a whole lot of “Buffalo stuff” out there to celebrate the city. She had just moved her gift shop to Southgate Plaza and made a conscious decision to go all in on Buffalo.
“We decided to branch out and embrace the positive of the city,” she said. “We love having the Buffalo spirit everywhere in the store.”
Bay-6 is well-known for its fun Buffalo T-shirts, but over the years has branched out to carry much more Buffalo items including novelties, like the hilarious “Light’em Up” Bills hat with real blinking lights in the shop now.
“Anything Bills is the majority of what we are selling now,” Miller said. But there is much more that celebrates the city, like what she calls “ethnic wear,” that highlights Buffalo’s rich immigrant history (think a butter lamb T-shirt). General “city fare” is also a hot seller. Miller said she makes sure she has lots of sizes to accommodate everyone who shops.
The store has more than 500 designs that come from local artisans. Miller said that probably about 75% of her customers used to live in the Buffalo area.
“We meet people from all over either just visiting to see what Buffalo is all about or who once lived here. They love to take a little bit of Buffalo home,” she said, laughing that she still has locals just discovering her store.
New this year is an Iroquois Beer design that she thinks will be popular. However, there is one design Miller refuses to sell.
“We used to have a ‘Friends don’t let friends live in Buffalo,’ T-shirt,” said Miller. “We don’t sell that anymore.”
Celebrating Buffalo’s future
Mary Friona-Celani and her husband, Scott, opened the brick-and-mortar Totally Buffalo Store last year, in November, during a pandemic.
So, how’s it going? Friona-Celani has two stores on Sheridan Drive and McKinley Parkway, and will be opening a Totally Buffalo Boutique in the Theodore Roosevelt Historical Site on Delaware Avenue that will replace the current gift shop.
Totally Buffalo carries items made exclusively by Buffalo artisans. Friona-Celani credits her 11 employees who have helped make Totally Buffalo successful. She said she keeps an eye on things to make sure she keeps a good variety and offers suggestions based on what customers might come looking for.
In addition to stores, Friona-Celani’s Totally Buffalo hosts holiday pop-up shops. This year’s 716mas event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Buffalo RiverWorks and features handmade gifts, apparel, jewelry, housewares and more.
Last year's event was canceled because of Covid, to the disappointment of many. “I got emails from people telling me they didn’t know how they were going to have Christmas,” she said.
One exclusive Totally Buffalo item is a winter hat, designed by Friona-Celani and made by New Era. She also carries exclusive Christmas tree ornaments.
Like Miller, Friona-Celani said her store is busy throughout the year, but especially the Monday after a Bills game.
“People may have come in for the game and want to go home with Buffalo gear,” she said.
What are her thoughts on why Buffalo items have become so popular?
“I’ve thought long and hard about this,” said Friona-Celani. “Looking back, people are nostalgic, but we didn’t have a lot to be proud of. I think people are tired of it. We are ready to forget about the past and have had enough already. We’re focused on the future.”
The people in the community are also what Friona-Celani thinks makes Buffalo items meaningful.
“Look at the benefits held in the area. They are mobbed with people trying to help. That doesn’t happen everywhere. We rally around our families, our neighbors, our teams,” she said. “We have amazing people who want to keep moving forward.”
Blasts from the past
While Friona-Celani's customers are looking forward, there is an entire new generation that can't get enough of the past, according to Kai Mikolajczak, co-owner of Queen City Vintage in North Buffalo.
Mikolajczak and his partners Quinton Chivaroli and Cam Murray provide an outlet for those who love clothing from the 1980s, '90s and early 2000s; specifically Buffalo items, including Buffalo sports. Ironically their best customers are the 18- to 25-year-old crowd who have never experienced a good Bills team in their lifetimes until now.
Brought together by a love of vintage items, the trio started doing sales in Mikolajczak’s apartment driveway.
“We started doing the garage sales and things just blew up,” he said.
The popularity of the events, along with social media and online sales, spurred their growth. The group has finally settled into a location on Hertel Avenue that is big enough to accommodate all they carry.
The website notes, “Our goal is to be a location where you can buy not only your everyday essentials but also your high-end grails of the past.” And they have certainly achieved that.
What kind of items will you find at Queen City Vintage (and be the hit gift-giver for your beloved teens and young adults)?
“We have Bills and Sabres stuff of course,” Mikolajczak said, “but we also carry things like Blizzard of ’77, local bar apparel, concert T-shirts from the Aud and more.” He notes they get items from all over the country, and don’t hesitate to drive to get items they think will sell.
“It’s really nice for people to come in here and see it all,” he said. “They really appreciate what we are doing.”
Shop for Buffalo
If you’re looking for “Buffalo” items for your holiday gift giving, here are some places to try:
Bay-6 Clothing Co. (1050 Union Road, West Seneca, Southgate Plaza) carries apparel, pillows, games and more.
Buffalo Made Co. (110 Genesee St.) has apparel, body wash, candles, home goods and more that pay homage to Buffalo’s past, present and future.
Buffalo ShopCraft (773 Elmwood Ave.) is part gallery and part gift shop that features all Buffalo artists.
The BFLO Store (Eastern Hills Mall, McKinley Mall, Walden Galleria; Canalside, near Explore & More) carries a wide array of Buffalo-themed décor, apparel, jewelry, gift items and more.
Everything Elmwood (740 Elmwood Ave.) carries its Buffalo 716 items, including apparel and housewares and novelties.
My Cuzin Vintage (168 Elmwood Ave.) features vintage Buffalo along with street gear and sneakers.
Pasteurized Tees (795 Elmwood Ave.) has preprinted or design-your-own Buffalo apparel, totes, stickers and posters. Themes are sports, Buffalo pride and Buffalo ethnic items.
Queen City Vintage (1478 Hertel Ave.) features retro wear from Buffalo’s past.
Sunshine & Bluebirds (798 Elmwood Ave.; 4125 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park) carries Buffalo home, apparel, jewelry and great children’s items.
Totally Buffalo Store (3328 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 4154 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg; TR Site, 641 Delaware Ave.) has items made by Buffalo artisans.
Oxford Pennant (731 Main St.) carries pennants perfect for your child's bedroom or dorm room walls, like “Buffalo Forever,” and “Hey-ey-ey-ey-ey!”