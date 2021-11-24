Where to find your perfect tree in the Buffalo area

The trees have changed colors and shed their leaves. There is a familiar chill in the air. It’s time again to prepare the home for the holidays. Here is a list of locations where you and your family can find that perfect tree, along with some local gifts and lots of fun.
Check websites and Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information.
4C Farm, 239 Route 322, South Dayton (716-397-0595, 988-5570). Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cut your own ends at 4 p.m., precut trees available until closing. Painted trees in purple, red, white, blue and multicolor. Hot chocolate and coffee available for purchase. Santa visit. Wagon rides on the weekends. Gift shop with wreaths, kissing balls, garland and table toppers.
Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road, Akron (542-2314). Farm open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-cut New York State trees available. Country store with wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments, candles, honey and maple products is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Snacks, farm animals. Horse-drawn hayrides to the field from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $7 per person (ages 2 and younger are free) and include marshmallows for roasting at a bonfire. Santa visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 5 and 12.
Almeters Tree Farm, 2764 Dutch Hollow Road, Strykersville (585-652-0798). Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Several varieties of trees, also wreaths, garlands, décor and cookies for sale. Masks required if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
Anthony’s Christmas Trees, 4175 Johnson Road, Lockport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20. Fresh cut or cut your own. Also wreaths, tree stands and tree bags.
Blasz Tree Farm, 9178 Sisson Highway, Eden (992-3006). Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for several varieties of cut your own and precut tree; 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Friday for precut only. Also wreaths, bags and tree stands.
Boston Hill Nursery, 7421 Old Lower East Hill Road, Colden (662-7411). Hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Several varieties of precut and cut your own trees. Smaller potted trees and wreaths also available.
Country Pine Farm, 11996 Humphries Road, Holland (537-9327). Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Dec. 20. Customers can purchase a second tree for Trees for Troops from Nov. 26 to 28; donations also welcome. Visit the information shed for map and procedures. Fresh wreaths, garland, kissing balls and tree stands also available. Vintage barn gift shop with variety of products including local and made-in-the-USA items. Free popcorn and refreshments for purchase.
Crossen Christmas Tree Farm, 1198 Judge Road, Basom (585-813-8700). Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Country gift shop, wreaths, swags, kissing balls and centerpieces. Giant sleigh for photo backdrop.
Dixieland Tree Farm, 12189 Versailles-Silver Creek Road, Irving (716-532-3090, 912-2595). Hours: Open daily, noon to dusk weekdays, 9 a.m. to dusk on weekends, to Dec. 24. Six varieties of trees plus wreaths, table runners, hearts, crosses and tree stands. Wagon rides, weather dependent.
Domes Tree Farm, 4053 Route 39, Bliss (585-322-7262). Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cut your own tree field plus precut trees and wreaths. Christmas gift shop with fudge, holiday décor and free hot chocolate.
Erway’s Christmas Tree Adventure, 4202 Willow Road, Wilson (751-9602). Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to Dec. 19. Tree cutting in fields ends at 4:30 p.m. Santa visits from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5. Educational lodge and outdoor live animal viewing included with tree purchase; or $5 per person, age 4 and older, without. Nature Trail Adventure open noon to dusk Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday. Indoor concession stand and food truck on weekends. Tree coupon on website.
Field of Dreams Tree Farm, 6550 Vermont Hill Road, South Wales (652-7638). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through mid-December. Precut trees only, many varieties. Also wreaths, kissing balls and tree stands.
Fletcher’s Farm, 9595 Foote Road, Glenwood (539-9080). Across from Sprague Brook Park and a half mile from Kissing Bridge. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to Dec. 20. Wreaths, decorations and several tree varieties.
Forevergreens, 11398 Bolton Road, Springville (560-8004). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; weekdays and evenings by appointment only. More than a dozen varieties of trees. Live potted trees, wreaths, tree stands and bags, plus Santa visits. Food and beverage options. Photo opportunities.
Hill’s Christmas Tree Farm, 13214 Belscher Road, Springville (592-5096). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until sold out. Bakery and gift shop with Amish toys, candles, ornaments, place mats and baskets. Wreaths, centerpieces, potted trees, mantelpieces, table runners and door/wall swags. Also tree stands, wrapping, disposal bags, restrooms.
Jake’s Greenhouse Inc., 11904 Route 240, East Concord (592-4084). Hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (closes at 5 p.m. Sundays). Precut trees, many varieties. Also wreaths, decorations, tree stands and more in gift shop. Drive-thru style Santa visits from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 (donations accepted for Oishei Children's Hospital).
Jurek Trees, 6600 Strickler Road, Clarence (741-3302). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 22. Indoor heated Candy Cane Café and bathrooms. Wreaths, wreath hangers, boughs, tree nutrients, tree stands and bags available. See website for coupons and details about other locations at 9170 Transit Road, East Amherst (precut trees sold indoors) and 11370 Hunts Corners Road, Akron (cut your own only).
Kathie & Jerry’s Christmas Tree Farm, 1731 Gowans Road, Angola (432-3936). Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until sold out for season. Wreaths, fresh-cut greens/bough.
Keenan’s Christmas Tree Farm, 4604 Route 98, North Java (585-457-3326). Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Six types of trees, cut your own and precut, plus wreaths.
Koller Tree Farm, 792 Mammot Road, Alden (585-547-9408). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday weekends through Dec. 5. Cut your own trees. All trees are $50. Homemade wreaths and swags.
Lindstrom’s, 7314 Boston State Road, Hamburg (648-2371). Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Christmas. Hand-selected precut trees, potted trees, handmade wreaths and poinsettias.
Lockwood’s Greenhouses and Farm, 4484 Clark St., Hamburg (649-4684). Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Large varieties of precut trees plus fresh bough material, winter porch pots, wreaths and poinsettias. Fully decorated gift shop.
Over The Hill Tree Farm, 9512 Coon Road, Gowanda (864-0167). Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cut your own and precut trees. Handmade wreaths, Christmas balls and centerpieces.
Red Barn Christmas Farm, 14002 Dupont Road, Collins (560-6835, 548-2739). Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cut your own and precut trees in five varieties. Wreaths, swags, table runners, mantel greens, table arrangements and unique gifts. Photo props available for holiday pictures.
Roth’s Hillside Tree Farm & Gift Shop, 182 N. Main St., Holland (537-9398). Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. Precut trees are inside barns, or pick your own from more than 60 acres of trees (downloadable map available on website). Colored, painted U-cut trees are available for an additional $10. Gift shop, wreaths and fresh-cut greens.
Rudolph’s Christmas Trees (also known as Sonricker’s Christmas Trees), 2997 Sonricker Road, Attica (585-535-7133/home and 585-591-8733/farm). Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Five varieties of trees.
Stoney Acres Tree Farm, 2110 Hess Road, Appleton (946-2261). Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Weekdays by appointment only. Cut your own and precut trees, handmade wreaths, swags, kissing balls and boughs.
Treetop Acres, 3936 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport (531-2829). Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 12 or sold out. Compact 23-acre property with 3,000 trees in six varieties. Cash, check and Venmo only. (No change is available for cash purchases – bring $5, $10 and $20 bills.) Bring your own hand saw or Sawzall. Video of safety procedures on Facebook page.
Trevett Tree Farm, 13028 Trevett Road, Springville (954-3401). Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by appointment. Tree Farm Barn gift shop with wreaths, décor and more.