Where to find your perfect tree in the Buffalo area

The trees have changed colors and shed their leaves. There is a familiar chill in the air. It’s time again to prepare the home for the holidays. Here is a list of locations where you and your family can find that perfect tree, along with some local gifts and lots of fun.

Check websites and Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information.

4C Farm, 239 Route 322, South Dayton (716-397-0595, 988-5570). Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cut your own ends at 4 p.m., precut trees available until closing. Painted trees in purple, red, white, blue and multicolor. Hot chocolate and coffee available for purchase. Santa visit. Wagon rides on the weekends. Gift shop with wreaths, kissing balls, garland and table toppers.