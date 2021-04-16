 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What you need to know about Excelsior Pass
0 comments

What you need to know about Excelsior Pass

Support this work for $1 a month
Excelsior Pass NYS

The Excelsior Pass app, a digital pass people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

 HOGP / Governor's Press Office

Excelsior Pass is the app that will act as proof-of-vaccination for some Western New York venues, for both concerts and sporting events.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Participation in Excelsior Pass is voluntary. Alternate proof of vaccination is accepted throughout New York State.

• You are eligible for Excelsior Pass if you have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10 days and you have been fully vaccinated in New York State and it has been 14 days or longer since your final shot; you had a PCR test administered in New York State in the last three days and the result was negative; or you had an antigen test administered in New York State in the last six hours and the result was negative.

• The app is free to download via the Apple App and Google Play stores.

• Vaccinated people will still be required to follow current state and CDC protocols regarding masks and social distancing.

• Passes can be printed for individuals without smartphones. 

• According to the official New York State government site, any personal information provided is processed in compliance with data protection laws and is not used for marketing purposes.

  • Passes and additional information are available through epass.ny.gov.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News