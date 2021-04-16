What you need to know about Excelsior Pass

Excelsior Pass is the app that will act as proof-of-vaccination for some Western New York venues, for both concerts and sporting events.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Participation in Excelsior Pass is voluntary. Alternate proof of vaccination is accepted throughout New York State.

• You are eligible for Excelsior Pass if you have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10 days and you have been fully vaccinated in New York State and it has been 14 days or longer since your final shot; you had a PCR test administered in New York State in the last three days and the result was negative; or you had an antigen test administered in New York State in the last six hours and the result was negative.

• The app is free to download via the Apple App and Google Play stores.

• Vaccinated people will still be required to follow current state and CDC protocols regarding masks and social distancing.

• Passes can be printed for individuals without smartphones.

• According to the official New York State government site, any personal information provided is processed in compliance with data protection laws and is not used for marketing purposes.

Passes and additional information are available through epass.ny.gov.

