What you need to know about Excelsior Pass

Excelsior Pass is the app that will act as proof-of-vaccination for some Western New York venues, for both concerts and sporting events.
Here’s what you need to know:
• Participation in Excelsior Pass is voluntary. Alternate proof of vaccination is accepted throughout New York State.
• You are eligible for Excelsior Pass if you have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10 days and you have been fully vaccinated in New York State and it has been 14 days or longer since your final shot; you had a PCR test administered in New York State in the last three days and the result was negative; or you had an antigen test administered in New York State in the last six hours and the result was negative.
• The app is free to download via the Apple App and Google Play stores.
• Vaccinated people will still be required to follow current state and CDC protocols regarding masks and social distancing.
• Passes can be printed for individuals without smartphones.
• According to the official New York State government site, any personal information provided is processed in compliance with data protection laws and is not used for marketing purposes.
- Passes and additional information are available through epass.ny.gov.