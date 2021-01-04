What we know about the Save Our Stages Act and how it could help in WNY

For Brad Grossman, owner of Helium Comedy Club in the Cobblestone District, the grassroots effort behind Save Our Stages has been a source of deep inspiration.

“To see all these independents come together in the time since April, and rally, to the point where more than 2 million emails were sent to Congress arguing for the importance of what we all contribute to the culture and the economy – it’s just been tremendous,” Grossman said. “It’s incredible. It will absolutely help us. ... It took a year, but it finally happened.”

Here’s a look at what it might mean for the crowd business in Western New York.

What it is

The bipartisan Covid relief package passed Dec. 28 includes the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion nationally for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.

The language in the bill has been crafted to target the venues, entities and cultural institutions that have been pushed to the edges of solvency by the economic impact of the pandemic. The aid, to be dispersed as nonrepayable grants, will likely give dozens of local venues a new lease on life – or, at the least, a six-month extension on that lease.