WGRZ's Olympic ratings mirror the national decline

The one-hour program, which runs three nights a week and in this edition includes Niagara University valedictorian Britini D’Angelo as a houseguest, averaged a 4.4 rating on WIVB-TV for the last three episodes. Most network shows are getting ratings in the 1s or 2s in prime time opposite the Olympics.

There are several theories about the Olympic ratings decline, beyond the increasing number of viewing options. The theories include the view that some people feel the games shouldn’t have gone on due to the Covid-19 pandemic raging in Japan, the fact that there are no fans in the stands to add to the excitement and the impact of gymnastic star Simone Biles dropping out of several events due to mental health and safety issues.

Tokyo Olympics are a made-for-TV event on NBC platforms like no other NBC and its numerous sister channels are primarily in Japan to offer 7,000 hours of coverage of the action. The Games will be on multiple channels for 24 hours a day.

Anecdotally, I’ve heard from several people who said the Games didn’t interest them and nothing they’ve heard about them has changed their attitudes.

There doesn’t seem to be any ratings momentum locally.

People ignoring the Games have missed some great performances and some terrific examples of sportsmanship that have led some people to label them The Kindness Games.