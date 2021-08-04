WGRZ's Olympic ratings mirror the national decline

You may have read a national story about NBC that wondered, where have all the Olympic viewers gone?
The national ratings of the Tokyo Games in prime time have dropped more than 50% on some nights compared to the 2016 summer games in Rio.
The prime-time ratings on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, also have experienced a huge drop from five summers ago.
The first 10 nights of the Olympics have averaged a 10.2 rating on WGRZ, with only half of the nights hitting a double-digit rating. The highest-rated prime-time night was on Sunday July 25 with a 13.0 rating. The ratings for five of the nights ranged from an 8.1 to 9.2.
By comparison, the first 10 nights in Rio in August 2016 averaged a 17 rating on WGRZ. Every night hit double digits, and two nights hit in the 20s.
The way NBC packages Carey’s comeback story within 24 hours should be something special to watch tonight, as well the reaction at her family's watch party, Pergament says.
To be fair, all prime-time network ratings have declined significantly in the five years since Rio, and the 2021 local numbers don’t include the increasing number of viewers who stream NBC’s coverage.
In addition, it is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to hit double digits these days.
The most popular broadcast network program opposite the Games locally and nationally has been the CBS reality series “Big Brother.”
The one-hour program, which runs three nights a week and in this edition includes Niagara University valedictorian Britini D’Angelo as a houseguest, averaged a 4.4 rating on WIVB-TV for the last three episodes. Most network shows are getting ratings in the 1s or 2s in prime time opposite the Olympics.
There are several theories about the Olympic ratings decline, beyond the increasing number of viewing options. The theories include the view that some people feel the games shouldn’t have gone on due to the Covid-19 pandemic raging in Japan, the fact that there are no fans in the stands to add to the excitement and the impact of gymnastic star Simone Biles dropping out of several events due to mental health and safety issues.
NBC and its numerous sister channels are primarily in Japan to offer 7,000 hours of coverage of the action. The Games will be on multiple channels for 24 hours a day.
Anecdotally, I’ve heard from several people who said the Games didn’t interest them and nothing they’ve heard about them has changed their attitudes.
There doesn’t seem to be any ratings momentum locally.
People ignoring the Games have missed some great performances and some terrific examples of sportsmanship that have led some people to label them The Kindness Games.
I’ll try to be a little kind when addressing the performance of Hoda Kotb as NBC’s head cheerleader. Of course, we have come to expect NBC personalities to root for Team USA. But Kotb’s interviews with Biles and other members of the women’s gymnastics team seem over-the-top, even by NBC’s cheerleading standards.
NBC play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon and analyst Tim Daggett had a terrific moment Tuesday during Biles’ bronze-winning performance on the balance beam.
As Biles finished her medal-winning performance, Daggett said, “Was there any doubt?”
“There was, and that’s the point,” Gannon replied.
WNYers received a CBC bonus this morning when the Canadian network carried the men’s 200-meter race live. It was won by Canadian Andre deGrasse, with Americans Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles winning the silver and bronze, respectively.
NBC has been airing some live events during “Today,” but the 200 wasn’t carried live. However, WNYers can see key events like the 200 live on the NBC Sports app if they don’t want to wait to see them on delay in primetime.