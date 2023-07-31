When I went out to write about hot dog establishments at 11 a.m. on a Monday, I didn’t expect to have to wait in any lines. Quickly, I realized that working hours would not get in the way of a person's craving for this summer staple, and that no time was too early for a hot dog.

I visited three local spots known for hot dogs and other seasonal food, seeking out their classic dog and vegetarian and vegan options.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots (1098 Elmwood Ave.) was the first stop, since it has hours running from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Louie’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering pancakes and eggs in addition to the typical grill offerings. The Elmwood location is right next to Coles and Mr. Goodbar, making it a handy place to fulfill late-night cravings for the neighborhood bar scene. The signature Sahlen’s hot dog (the Louie’s Famous Texas Red Hot) comes decked out with mustard, onion and a healthy (or not) portion of their meat sauce in a red and white checkered paper.

For veggie fare, Louie’s has hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as a vegan corned beef Reuben, which is served on marbled rye with two slices of vegan provolone, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. All this and more can be enjoyed inside in booths among ketchup-and-mustard colored furnishings, or on the outdoor patio, covered by a classic yellow awning. Louie's also has locations on Bailey Avenue, Harlem Road and Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

Next was the Tonawanda location of Ted’s Hot Dogs (2312 Sheridan Drive), the second to be opened in 1948 after the “tiny tool shed” under the Peace Bridge in 1927. The staple, dependable practices of Ted's contribute to its success all these years later: the customer-facing food prep on an open-fire charcoal grill. There is something about watching your hot dog char and receive assembly-line care that builds anticipation, and the steady stream of customers at lunchtime proved the appeal. It was clear that many of those coming in were regulars, either through catching up with the line cooks while their dog cooked or reciting their order like it was memorized, before filling in the sea of no-frills wooden booths and tables. Customers can choose from regular, footlong or beef hot dogs, all Sahlen’s, or skinless, with ten topping options, from pepper and onions to mac-n-cheese. Ted's also offers a veggie hot dog and an Impossible burger. In addition to this Tonawanda location, you can find Ted's in Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Amherst, North Tonawanda, Depew and Chippewa Street. There's also a food truck and an Arizona location.

I ended my afternoon of research with a third hot dog a few miles away at Mississippi Mudds (313 Niagara St., Tonawanda) a location prominent for its proximity to the Niagara River. The exterior of Mudds gives the impression of a spot you would find in an amusement park. Colorful tables, a faux lighthouse and pennant banners convey a summer playfulness and nautical theme. Inside, Mudds has an open-kitchen ordering environment and two extensive topping stations, which have a full array of all the traditional condiments. The menu has 10 hot dog options, which are all Sahlen's and char-broiled, making the one I had taste exceptionally snappy.

The spot also has a vegan-friendly menu, including plant-based and all-natural garden burgers, and gluten-free rolls. Mudds had a huge lunch crowd at 12:30, filling up its multilayered patio of red and blue umbrella-covered tables that look out onto the water. It’s a perfect place to revel in summer.

Below is a list of other hot dog spots to try across the area, all of which have at least one veggie option.

3261 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park

Taffy’s has been operating since 1949, offering a wide selection of summer favorites, 130 milkshake flavors, and veggie dogs and burgers. The stand’s rows of covered patio tables make it a perfect place to get some shade and a hot dog. Keep an eye out for the Taffy's food truck, which makes appearances at summer events and food truck rodeos.

707 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore

Starting out as a food truck for the first five years of the business, Frank’s has a wide selection of curated hot dogs, such as banh mi-inspired dog and offerings based off the classics in New York and Chicago. It has a classic option, as well, plus veggie burgers for non-meat eaters. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, has spacious indoor and outdoor seating, and sells bottles of their top selling sauces.

5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg

This seasonal establishment has been serving hot dogs, hamburgers and milkshakes since opening in 1967. Additionally, you'll find some surprising menu items, including fajitas, Loganberry milkshakes and chicken souvlaki. The stand has several rows of picnic tables, covered or in the sun, and a playground for the little ones.

8905 Lake Shore Road, Angola

Established in 1944, Connor’s is a family-owned and operated stand serving Wardynski hot dogs, veggie burgers and all your summer favorites. Picnic tables are available for seating outside, and in a section of the barn-like building that opens up with garage doors. The shamrock-studded stand also has Perry's ice cream and a full condiment bar to deck out your hot dog of choice.