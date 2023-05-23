Over the summer, if your weekend doesn’t include a trip to a farmers market, you may be missing out on some of the most delicious, locally-produced goods the region has to offer. We’re spoiled to have so many family farms right in our backyard, and the market is the perfect place to meet these producers in-person.

Among the many resources to help find a farmers market in your area is the New York State Department of Agriculture website, which has a section dedicated to Farmers Markets, plus a search by county including Erie and Niagara counties.

Here is a quick look at four farmers markets in the Southtowns to get you started.

Hamburg Farmers Market, 45 Church St., Hamburg

As one of the oldest and largest markets in the Southtowns, Hamburg has a little bit of everything, from vendors selling Bills-themed gear to food trucks. East Hill Creamery is an amazing hidden gem, using raw milk from their grass fed cows to create their delicious cheeses – my favorite is the smooth and tangy raclette-style called Happy Accident. There’s no such thing as too much cheese, so also stop by Eden Valley Creamery for Buffalo-themed favorites such as Good Neighbor’s Gouda and Queen City Cheddar.

This market is also stacked with incredible bakeries, each with their own flair. Dopest Dough often sells out quickly; their signature sourdough loaves, bagels and pretzels are absolutely worth the hype. Other go-to spots include M&M pickles, Donna’s Pepper Jelly and Jam, and Farmthisway or BackPorch Produce for fresh fruits and veggies. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.

East Aurora Farmers Market, 123 Grey St., East Aurora

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, you’ll find fresh flowers, produce, honey, baked goods and more at this producers-only market. Grab a fresh cold brew from Kornerstone Coffee’s booth as you peruse beautifully hand-decorated sweet treats from Cookies and Cupcakes by Milly and delicious jams, relishes and sauces by hometown favorite Deb’s Delights.

Another must-do is to stop by East Aurora’s own Blue Eyed Baker for a freshly griddled breakfast sandwich, nestled between a homemade croissant or bagel, plus a pastry or two for the road. There’s also no better place to shop for fresh produce than the local farms who table here, favorites include Angle Acres, Schwab Farm, and Peppermint Farms. Stop by Babcia’s Pierogi to stock up on standard Polish favorites, or try one of their fusion dumplings such as the “pizzarogi,” reuben or jalapeno popper. Open through November every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Seneca Farmers Market, 1250 Union Road, West Seneca

Refreshingly, West Seneca hosts its market for the after-work crowd, lending itself to an evening of shopping and entertainment. Start at one of the food trucks such as Big Papa’s Creamery or Buffalo Bros Burgers before you begin your shopping spree. Your next stop should be Chateau Buffalo for a bottle of their 999 Broadway Red, their most popular wine, which blends concord grapes and loganberry, or Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. for a pack of locally made brews.

Check out Dots Pantry for family recipes straight from grandma’s kitchen with jars of bacon onion jam, pepper relish, fruit chutneys and mustards. Knead 'N' Treats provides something special for the furry friend in your life, offering gourmet snacks such as doggie donuts and “pupcakes.” In addition to more than 30 vendors, they will also host a new non-profit organization each week, plus live entertainment most weeks. Open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays from May 18 through the beginning of September.

South Buffalo Farmers Market, Cazenovia Park Casino, 155 Cazenovia St.

This market takes pride in highlighting small businesses, especially those based in the neighborhood. Park Edge Sweet Shoppe is a South Buffalo classic, and if you can’t make it to their storefront, their table will have a variety of candy store favorites. Stop at KupKates for artfully decorated cutout cookies and cupcakes.

Grab a freshly “smashed" lemonade or limeade from Citrus Smashers, plus a packet of cinnamon-roasted nuts for some fuel as you continue your shopping. Weiss Farms will also be there supplying farm fresh fruits and veggies based on what is currently in season. For the carnivores, SK Herefords will be providing all-natural, dry-aged beef in various cuts. Offering live music, weekly yoga classes and several special events throughout the summer, this market also provides a space for the community to gather. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays from June through September.