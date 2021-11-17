Welcome home: Here's where to go Thanksgiving eve

Thanksgiving eve has long been dubbed the biggest party night in Buffalo. Swarms of expats target their favorite stomping grounds or explore attractions that have opened since their last visit home.

A bounty of compelling events is slated for the Buffalo area on Nov. 24 with two Strictly Hip shows, a Nerds Gone Wild party capping a likely Guinness World Record feat and a homecoming show by Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones at a buzzy new venue in the Elmwood Village.

"Out of what we do, this is our most social show," said Jeremy Hoyle, lead singer of Strictly Hip. "People hang out instead of being super focused on the music. We like to keep it fun – we don't play anything too depressing."

For Buffalo musicians living out of town, returning home for the holidays is also a chance to play for family and friends.

"The fact that so many friendly faces are in the audience, family and otherwise, for the holiday," Schulz said. "What better audience could you ask for? We encourage everybody to come out and get your groove on. This show is extra meaningful because this year is our 25th anniversary and I can't think of a better night to celebrate it on." To give the concert extra meaning, Schulz will be joined by his sister Gretchen on vocals and her son Colin on bass.