Weekly auto shows celebrate a love of cars, fun

Paraphrasing Alfred, Lord Tennyson, “In the warm weather, a classic car fan’s fancy lightly turns to love.”

Judging from the turnout at this year’s inaugural outdoor automotive event, a “Cars and Coffee” morning held in May at Wimbledon Lanes in West Seneca, we may have to dump that “lightly” reference and replace it with something along the lines of a full-blown love affair.

A good number of familiar cars and faces were there, including Sloan’s Johnathan Rogers Sr. and his Lambo-doored 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible (a rolling paean to Marilyn Monroe), and Hamburg’s Dave Owczarczyk and his 1976 AMC Pacer that always draws a crowd of “Wayne’s World” fans. Not surprisingly, these events aren’t “just a bunch of guys and their cars.”

Keep your eye out for West Seneca’s Kasia “Kat” Jones’ multi-award-winning brown 1954 Studebaker Commander, “The Stew.” She rescued this basket-case car and did all of the resto work herself – from welding to paint and everything between. Another fun duo is Lancaster’s Anjanette Grzybek and her innocent-looking 1963 Chevy II Nova sedan, who you’ve probably seen on the grounds – along with her retro-look Nickel City Dolls group of gals – at many past events.

The Cars and Coffee events are early Sunday morning gatherings (they usually break up by noon or 1 p.m.) of cars, trucks, motorcycles and their owners and fans, which are meant to give you the rest of the day to do other Sunday-ish things. Like maybe take in another cruise event. The Wimbledon Lanes C and C is a monthly event, and Cars & Coffee at the Rails is a weekly happening on Lake Front Boulevard in Dunkirk.

This year’s events calendar (available online at buffalocars.com/events) is proof that once we get to June, there’s something going on just about every day through September. Just about all of them are family-friendly events featuring food and drinks, music, raffles and other activities. Many donate proceeds to local charities.

Some of these events are larger than others, but don’t let size be your guide. The season is long enough to take them all in. That being said, one of the larger events is “Cruisin’ at the Wurlitzer” on Monday nights, which has been going on since 2012 in North Tonawanda. On Wednesdays, there’s the Urban Post Cruise Night” at the Matt Urban Post in Lancaster. Down in the southtowns, the “Big Indian Cruise Night” at Big Indian Smoke Shop in Irving always draws a good crowd. And if you want to venture farther out into Western New York, check out the “Silver Lake Drive-In Cruise Night” on Thursdays in Perry.

In between, on both the map and the calendar, are a slew of other options that offer the chance to see some excellent restoration workmanship, some low-mileage originals (shameless plug: our own 1981 AMC Spirit hatchback has just over 11,000 original miles on the odometer), and some really off-the wall and/or intense custom and speed work.

Here are some of the many local weekly events (note that many of them also have a spot for motorcycles).

Mondays

Alden Town Park (13116 West Main St., Alden). 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays from through Aug. 29. With music, food, 50/50.

Cruisin' at the Wurlitzer (908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda). 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 26. With music, door prizes, 50/50, food and drink.

Kettles North Kruise Night (3719 Abbott Road, Orchard Park). 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays from June 6 through Sept. 26. DJ in the back. Full menu and bar inside.

Lockport’s Ida Fritz Park (105 West Ave., Lockport), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Labor Day. With special nights held weekly, including Law Enforcement Night on June 6, Corvette Night on June 13 and Country Night/Truck Night on June 20.

Also: East Aurora Vietnam Veterans Club holds a cruise every third Monday of the month at the East Aurora American Legion Post 362 (1 Legion Drive, East Aurora). Future dates are May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.

Tuesdays

Barbara’s Maple Haven Restaurant (103 N. Main St., Route 16, Franklinville). This new weekly event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25. With music, door prizes, 50/50 and food.

Glenside Sales & Service (56 State St., NY Rte. 31, Holley). For classic cars, custom builds, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. With food trucks, music.

Pautler’s Drive In (6342 Transit Road, East Amherst). 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 4. Playground, plus food available.

Variety Club (6114 Broadway, Lancaster). 4 p.m. to dusk Tuesdays through Sept. 20. With music by DJ Dan, 50/50, food and drink.

Cruising On the Q. 5 p.m. to dusk through the second week in September. Crossing the border should be much easier now than it’s been in a while, so you can meander up to this show, held on Queen Street in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Also, Uncle Joe’s Diner (4868 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg) holds a cruise night on the second Tuesday of each month.

Wednesdays

Texas Roadhouse cruise night (900 Young St., Tonawanda) from 4 p.m. to dusk through Sept. 28.

Big Indian Car & Bike Cruise Night (597 Milestrip Road, Irving). 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through September. With drift pit, music, door prizes and food.

The Rockin’ Buffalo Saloon (1800 Union Road, West Seneca). Car and motorcycle cruise Wednesdays at 6 p.m. . With music, cornhole, vendors.

Also, the Beechwood Homes (2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville) hosts a cruise night on the last Wednesday of the month. Dates are May 25, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 31.

Thursdays

Drifters Car Club cruise night, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29 at Revive Wesleyan (4999 McKinley Pkwy. Hamburg). With 50/50, raffles, food and drink.

Falcons Cruise night at the Polish Falcons Society (445 Columbia Ave., Depew). 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 22. With music by Rockin' Rick, food.

“Street Classics Cruise Night,” 6 to 9 p.m. through Sept. 1 in the parking lot of the Olean Center Mall (400 N. Union St., Olean).

Oak Grill Cruise-In (7162 Lewiston Road, Oakfield). 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through September.

Weekly cruise night, Village of Akron. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays along Main Street.

Fridays

Elks Lodge #1478 (33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster). 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 16.

The Original Warehouse (4360 Milestrip Road, Blasdell). 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through September.

Car & Bike Cruise, Frontier Fire Hall (2176 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield). 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 28. Supports first responders and other local charities.

Cataract Cruisers Car Club cruise night. 5 p.m. to dusk Fridays through Sept. 23 at the Jet Port Restaurant (7100 Porter Road, Niagara Falls, Ontario). DJ, 50/50, food.

Hamburg Moose Lodge Car & Bike Cruise Nights, (45 Church St., Hamburg). 5 p.m. Fridays from June 3 to Sept. 30. Music, playground, 50/50, door prizes, fish fry and grill food available.

Medina Cruise Night. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from June 3 to Aug. 26 in the Village of Medina Canal Basin. With DJ. Sponsored by the United Way of Orleans County.

“Cruise Niagara Car Show” 5 p.m. to dusk Fridays in May through September at Front Street, Thorold, Ontario (enter from Sullivan Avenue).

Also: The Made In America Store in Elma sponsors a cruise night on the last Friday of each month.

Weekends

Weekly events are sparse on weekends, but here are a few:

Olcott Car and Bike Cruise. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27 (except July 9) along Main Street in Olcott.

Hoover's Classic Car Cruise. 5 p.m. to dusk Sundays through October at Hoover's Dairy (6035 Ward Road, Sanborn).

“Nomads Weekly Car Cruise.” 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 18 at the American Legion Post 880 (2912 Legion Drive, Eden).

"Cars and Coffee" is a monthly Sunday event at Wimbledon Lanes (220 Center Road, West Seneca). With food truck, snack bar, coffee. The remaining dates are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11 and Oct. 2.

You can see vehicles from many of the events (and elsewhere around Western New York) on Jim Corbran's daily blog “RealRides of WNY” buffalocars.com/category/real-rides-of-wny