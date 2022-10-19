Weave your way through a WNY corn maze

Made from tall corn stalks with twisting and turning pathways cut between planted rows, corn mazes feature dead ends and wrong turns before the ultimate reward of an escape. These popular autumnal attractions mix creativity, Halloween whimsy and agritourism, and are a way – along with traditional hayrides and the occasional corn cannon – to have fun in fall fields.

Western New York has a rich array of mazes at farmlands large and small and at extra-urban, seasonal businesses. The mazes, planted and planned rows of corn or strategically-arranged bales of hay (for little kids), have adjacent attractions and refreshments.

They begin to take shape in May, with farmers using mowers or herbicides that, from above, make a large-scale image. Farmers and maze planners say that the more complex designs may take visitors up to 40 minutes to navigate.

Here's a look at six area corn mazes.

Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm, 6920 Nash Road, North Tonawanda

The Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm, owned and run by farmer Jim DeVantier, is perfect for younger children. DeVantier was raised on a dairy farm and later purchased his own farm. He first grew pumpkins, and "one thing led to another" until corn and then corn mazes entered the mix. He uses a regular lawnmower, he said, and begins mapping out the maze when the corn is short.

"We've done this little maze for 30 years, we don't have enough acreage to make it larger. The corn is extra tall this year. It's about 10 feet tall here, and in the back field, it's 12 feet tall."

The cost of the corn maze, on one acre of farmland, is $2 per person, and hayrides that are about 20 minutes per ride are $5 each. The ride goes under a covered bridge and follows a decorated path. Riders will see "All kinds of stuff back there" on the farm, DeVantier said. The farm's seasonal attractions also include a bounce house and play area for $4 per child. Kids under three can do as they wish for free.

Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm, open through Halloween Eve, sells cider and apples grown on neighboring farms. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence

Great Pumpkin Farm is an expansive place with a corn maze among its autumnal attractions that include themed weekend festivals, seasonal food and Halloween decorations. The maze sits on five acres and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

"The maze design changes every year, and I would say that it is medium to hard," manager Ashley Pass said. "We come up with the idea for the design and use a company that puts the design together for us, and we cut the designs, leaving the paths. This year, it's a Day of the Dead design, the candy skull with the stars and hearts around it."

It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free on weekdays; $12 on weekends. The Corn Maze is an additional $8 per person (or $1 with the festival ticket). Great Pumpkin Farm has an app with an interactive corn maze game – if five checkpoints are found, there's a prize at the end.

W & J Awald U-Pick Pumpkins And Corn Maize, 2258 Shirley Road, North Collins

The W & J Awald farm, which includes the impressive Corn Maize, is about a 40-minute drive from Buffalo. Jamie and Wes Awald have had their farm for 23 years, and a maze has always been part of their seasonal landscape.

"My husband purchased the farm and created the Corn Maize, and it's something that we love to do," Jamie Awald said. "It's a lot of work, but it's a passion and we make a good team, each doing our own parts to make the season work. For the agricultural part, we start the corn maze in May, mapping it out. We use graph paper, and Wes uses it when he's making the maze. We make a truly nice maze that has dead ends, wrong turns, and we want to be careful that we don't keep people in there too long, or make it too difficult for people to find their way out and be stuck in there forever."

On average, expect to spend 20 to 40 minutes in the maze. As with other regional farms, they reported a good corn growing year and especially tall stalks, which improve the quality of the maze.

It is open daily through Halloween from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tokens for the $5 per person entry fee are sold and kids 3 and younger are free. Additionally, 30 varieties of gourds, pumpkins and squash are sold, and there is a U-Pick pumpkin area of the field. The farm features a corn cannon, pumpkin bowling, a haybale maze for little kids and carnival games on weekends.

Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road, Akron

Family-run Akron Acres was started by Andy and Marilyn Kelkenberg in 1990, and they take pride in their autumnal attractions that include their corn maze. Andy creates and cuts the maze's designs, and their daughter Laura comes up with the year's theme. The maze is done with graph paper, pencil and eraser. This year's design is a tractor pulling a wagon with a gigantic pumpkin on the flatbed. The family likes to make the maze large enough, Marilyn said, so that "people flying in and out of the airport can see it."

"We started this 32 years ago to let people have the experience of visiting a farm," Marilyn said. "You won't see carnival rides or crazy hoopla. We are all about agriculture. We both were born and raised on farms and love to share our love of agriculture with others."

The family said the maze is not "crazy hard," and sometimes whoever is working the maze will suggest using a smartphone map app to figure out how to maneuver the space. Visitors have taken 20 minutes to two hours to complete the maze. There is a game inside that asks mazers to snap a selfie with points of interest along the way. There's a complimentary bag of kettle corn at the finish.

The maze is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Other attractions such as hayrides and pony rides are available on the weekends. It is closed Mondays. Admission for the corn maze is $10 per person, and packages are available for the maze, hayrides and pony rides, ranging in price from $18-$25.

Bippert's Farm Market and Corn Maze, 5240 Clinton St., Elma

The Bippert's maze is a challenging and artfully-designed six acres.

"This year's maze is more difficult than ones we've had previously. Last year we had one that featured the Bills logo. We want it to be fun and not overly complicated so that people are lost in the jungle forever," owner Barbara Dygert said.

"Making our maze is a collaborative effort. We're a third-generation farm, and we've had corn mazes for the last 20 years. Some were professionally designed. Other years, we design it. We love doing mazes as a form of agritourism, and we are really busy through Halloween and we advertise our maze via social media and signs on the road."

Bippert Farm is ultra-family-friendly, and there are many activities for kids, including hayrides. Entry for the maze is $10 per person, kids 5 and younger are admitted free.

Pumpkinville, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley

Cattaraugus County-based Pumpkinville is about five miles from Ellicottville, and 50 miles from Buffalo. It's a 200-acre wonderland of all things autumn. Among the thousands of pumpkins is a "Corn Maize" on five acres of this scenic place.

Co-owner Dan Pawlowski jokes that "I married the owner, and she makes me do this." Their corn maze is "Just big and complicated enough. Some kids can race right through that son of a gun, and some adults spend 35-45 minutes in it."

Pumpkinville has added "More cool stuff this year," including a low ropes course and a candy cannon for kids that is in an open area called Candyland. The candy cannon is shot off once on Friday afternoon, and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween.

Pumpkinville is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; closing at 5 p.m. on Halloween. Entry tickets are discounted $2 if purchased in advance online. Combo passes, such as a Barnyard Blast Pass ($15.50) that includes the Corn Maize, a hayride, train ride and giant pillows for bouncing, are available. Children 2 and younger, and seniors 80 and older are admitted for free.